Wahama grapplers 9th at Class A Challenge

ELLENBORO, W.Va. — A final tune-up before the postseason chase.

The Wahama wrestling team finished ninth out of 19 teams and had four of its seven grapplers finish in the top four of their respective weight classes Saturday during the 2017 West Virginia Class A Challenge held on the campus of Ritchie County High School.

The White Falcons didn’t come away with a single individual championship, but the Red and White put together a 15-12 overall record and had six wrestlers finish in the top eight of their divisions en route to scoring 77 points.

Madonna won the overall team title with 199.5 points, while Greenbrier West (184.5), Wirt County (135.0), Ritchie County (117.0) and Magnolia (99.0) rounded out the top five positions at the tournament.

Ethan Herdman had the highest overall placing for WHS after finishing second in the 145-pound division with a pinfall win and a 2-1 overall mark.

Trevor Hunt (120) and Brady Powell (152) both finished fourth in their respective divisions with identical 3-2 records. Powell had two pinfall wins and Hunt also recorded a pinfall win.

Antonio Serevicz was also fourth in the 195-pound weight class with a 2-1 mark, but had an injury default in his final bout.

Peyton Brewer placed fifth at 138 pounds with a 2-2 record, while Trey Peters was eighth at 126 pounds with a 2-3 mark. Dalton Kearns (132) was also 1-1 overall and left his remaining matches due to an injury default.

Wirt County claimed three individual titles at the annual event, the most of any of the 19 participating schools.

Madonna, Greenbrier West, Ricthie County and Calhoun County each captured two crowns, while Magnolia, Ravenswood and Tyler Consolidated also came away with an individual champion apiece.

Chase Patterson of Greenbrier West was named the Andrew Davis Most Valuable Wrestler award winner after capturing the 152-pound title.

Complete results of the 2017 West Virginia Class A Challenge are available on the web at wvmat.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.