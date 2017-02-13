Blue Devils win OVC wrestling title

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — A day of dominance.

The Gallia Academy wrestling team won 12 of the 14 weight classes, as the Blue Devils won the Ohio Valley Conference championship, on Friday in Lawrence County.

Gallia Academy swept both Ironton and Chesapeake, winning by identical counts of 84-0. The Blue Devils defeated Fairland — which finished second in the four-team conference meet — by a 72-12 count.

“We had people wrestle their bests of the year,” GAHS head coach Todd May said. “That’s what made it so one-sided.”

Four Gallia Academy seniors won individual championships, with Hunter Jacks claiming the 182 crown, Chris Matthew winning 170 pounds, Kaleb Crisenbery taking the 152-pound title and Jared Stevens topping the 126-pound class.

Three GAHS juniors were individual champions, with Hunter Terry winning the 285-pound class, Kyle Greenlee claiming the title at 120 and Caleb Greenlee taking the 113-pound crown.

Five Blue Devil sophomores won individual titles, they were Lane Pullins at 160 pounds, Morgan Stanley at 145, Kaden Ehman at 138, Justin Day at 132 and Jason Stroud at 106.

Fairland had two individual champions in the conference, as Mason Cox won the 220-class and Stephen Pybon won the 195-class.

This marks Gallia Academy’s second straight OVC championship, as the Blue Devils won the title at home last winter. Last year, the Ohio Valley Conference only had three varsity wrestling teams.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Pictured are members of the 2016-17 Gallia Academy varsity wrestling team. In front, from left, are Boo Pullins, Logan Griffith, Kaden Ehman, Zach Abramson and Will McCarley; in second row, from left, are Jared Stevens, Dewey Ferguson, Justin Day, Morgan Stanley and Caleb Greenlee; in third row, from left, are Kenton Ramsey, Andrew Mullins, Kyle Greenlee, Darren Owens and Jason Stroud; in back row, from left, are Chris Matthew, Zach Canaday, Carter Campbell, Hunter Jacks, Kaleb Crisenbery and Hunter Terry. Absent when the photo was taken were Corbin Walker and Logan Rose. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_GA-WRE.jpg Pictured are members of the 2016-17 Gallia Academy varsity wrestling team. In front, from left, are Boo Pullins, Logan Griffith, Kaden Ehman, Zach Abramson and Will McCarley; in second row, from left, are Jared Stevens, Dewey Ferguson, Justin Day, Morgan Stanley and Caleb Greenlee; in third row, from left, are Kenton Ramsey, Andrew Mullins, Kyle Greenlee, Darren Owens and Jason Stroud; in back row, from left, are Chris Matthew, Zach Canaday, Carter Campbell, Hunter Jacks, Kaleb Crisenbery and Hunter Terry. Absent when the photo was taken were Corbin Walker and Logan Rose. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports