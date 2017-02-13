Lady Cats avenge Covenant, 49-44

ASHTON, W.Va. — A proper send off.

A 16-5 third quarter surge ultimately allowed the Hannan girls basketball team to celebrate Senior Night in style on Friday following a 49-44 victory over visiting Covenant in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Lady Cats (3-15) snapped a season-worst eight-game losing skid as the hosts found themselves in a hole after each of the first two periods of play. HHS trailed 7-4 after eight minutes and entered halftime down 19-15.

Josie Cooper, however, scored seven points during the Blue and White’s pivotal 16-5 run out of the second half gates, which turned a slim two-possession deficit into a 31-24 edge headed into the finale.

Both teams combined for 44 free throw attempts down the stretch run, with the Lady Eagles (8-8) winning the final canto by a 20-18 margin. Hannan, however, netted half of its 24 charity tosses in the fourth to wrap up the five-point triumph, while Covenant made only 7-of-20 attempts in the final eight minutes of play.

The win allowed HHS to salvage a season split with the Red and Blue after dropping a 44-36 decision at Covenant back on January 9. The Lady Cats also sent Maggie Waugh and Madison Staggs out with a victory in their final home contest.

The Lady Cats made only one of their 15 total field goals from behind the arc and also went 18-of-39 at the charity stripe for 46 percent.

Josie McCoy led the hosts with 12 points, followed by Waugh and Cooper with eight markers apiece. Julie Frazier was next with six points and Cassidy Duffer contributed five markers to the winning cause.

Lindsey Holley chipped in four points, while Bailey Tolliver and Pammie Ochs rounded out the HHS tally with three points apiece.

The Lady Eagles netted four of their 15 total field goals from three-point territory and also went 10-of-29 at the charity stripe for 34 percent.

Eden Bumgarner led Covenant with a game-high 15 points, followed by Grace Hagley with 11 points and Emily Hutchison with eight markers.

Amanda Bailey was next with six points and Kaleigh Collins added two markers. Tori Blankenship and Kassie Venoy rounded things out with a point each.

