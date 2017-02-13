Trimble upsets Lady Tornadoes

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Indeed, what a difference a week made.

And, for the Lady Tornadoes, that was not a good thing.

That’s because visiting Southern, after capturing a decisive victory over the Trimble Lady Tomcats only five days earlier, got knocked off 45-37 on Saturday — in the two teams’ return tilt inside William White Gymnasium in Glouster.

That’s correct.

Less than a full week earlier, the Lady Tornadoes dominated the Tomcats in winning 43-19.

Saturday’s girls game was a makeup matchup, originally postponed from Jan. 5 due to inclement weather.

The Lady Tornadoes did lead 12-8 after the opening quarter, but by outscoring Southern 14-6 in the second stanza to lead 22-18 at halftime, the Lady Tomcats turned the tide.

Trimble then took the third period 11-8, part of a 25-14 outdoing of the Tornadoes in the middle two quarters.

With the loss, Southern slipped to a regular-season ending 11-10 —and finished an even 8-8 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.

The Purple and Gold tied Federal Hocking for fourth-place in the league.

The Lady Tomcats climbed to 8-14 —and finished 5-11 in the TVC-Hocking.

The only Southern scoring in the six-point second period was a pair of Faith Teaford baskets — and a pair of Sierra Cleland free throws.

In the third, Josie Cundiff collected two buckets — along with one apiece by Jaiden Roberts and Macie Michael.

Cundiff scored 14 points for the second straight Southern game —this time on four two-pointers and the team’s only two threes.

She was Saturday’s leading scorer in fact.

Teaford tallied eight points—adding a first-quarter basket and a pair of fourth-quarter foul shots.

Michael managed six on three field goals, while Baylee Wolfe — with two fourth-quarter baskets and a first-frame free throw —wound up with five.

Kym Williams, Sydney Hardy and Skylar Moore all led the Lady Tomcats with 10 points apiece, as Moore made three of the Lady Tomcats’ four threes.

The other was by Emily Ward, who added eight points.

Kaitlyn Spears scored seven points to round out the Trimble scoring.

The Lady Tornadoes will now play in the Division IV sectional tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Meigs High School — as they face Green at 8 p.m.

