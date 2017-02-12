Cats sweep Covenant

ASHTON, W.Va. — A night for both to remember, but one came away with a much bigger memory.

The Hannan boys basketball team sent Corey Hudnall and Josh McCoy out in style on Senior Night, but Hudnall helped the cause with a career-high 39 points Friday during a 76-54 victory over Covenant Christian in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Wildcats (6-10) led all but 1:49 of the 32-minute affair as the hosts jumped out to a 10-5 edge midway through the first period and ultimately never looked back.

Hudnall — who scored at least six points in each quarter — netted 10 points in the opening frame as HHS secured a 19-9 advantage after eight minutes of play.

The Blue and White kept that momentum moving forward as the hosts made a 16-9 surge over the opening four-plus minutes of the second frame, which resulted in the Cats’ largest lead of the first half at 35-18 with 3:25 left.

The Eagles (6-13), however, ended the first half with a 6-2 spurt that resulted in a 37-24 deficit at the break.

The Wildcats shot 52 percent in the second half and led by at least double digits the rest of the way, with the lead growing to as many as 24 points (75-51) with less than a minute left in regulation.

Hudnall scored 11 points in the third quarter as part of a 22-15 surge for a 59-39 edge, then the senior lefty netted a dozen points during a 17-15 run to close out the game.

Hudnall made five trifectas and 12 total field goals while also netting 10-of-15 free throw attempts during his career-high effort. McCoy also had a single field goal and four rebounds in his Senior Night contest, with Hudnall also hauling in seven caroms.

Hannan — which has won three of its last five outings — also claimed a season sweep with a 72-64 decision at Covenant back on January 9.

The Wildcats outrebounded the guests by a slim 33-32 overall margin, but the Eagles claimed a 9-7 edge on the offensive glass. Covenant committed 18 turnovers in the setback, while the hosts had seven miscues in each half.

HHS connected on 25-of-54 field goal attempts for 46 percent, including a 10-of-25 effort from behind the arc for 40 percent. The Blue and White also made 16-of-23 free throw attempts for 70 percent.

Hudnall and McCoy accounted for 41 of the hosts’ 76 points, with Dalton Coleman and Malachi Cade respectively adding 16 and 14 markers. Logan Nibert rounded things out with five points and a team-best 12 rebounds.

Covenant netted 19-of-54 field goal attempts for 35 percent, including a 4-of-24 effort from behind the arc for 17 percent. The guests were also 10-of-18 at the charity stripe for 56 percent.

Isaac Massie paced the Eagles with 25 points, followed by Matt Keeney with 12 points and Robert Clutler with 10 markers and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Steven Lucas was next with three points and Ryan Davis rounded out the scoring with two markers.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Hannan senior Corey Hudnall (21) lays in two of his career high 39 points in front of a pair of Covenant defenders Friday night during the second half of a 76-54 win over Covenant Christian in a Senior Night boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.14-HAN-Hudnall.jpg Hannan senior Corey Hudnall (21) lays in two of his career high 39 points in front of a pair of Covenant defenders Friday night during the second half of a 76-54 win over Covenant Christian in a Senior Night boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Hannan seniors Josh McCoy (1) and Corey Hudnall (21) are congratulated by teammates and coaches while coming off the floor Friday night during a 76-54 win over Covenant Christian during a Senior Night boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.14-HAN-Seniors.jpg Hannan seniors Josh McCoy (1) and Corey Hudnall (21) are congratulated by teammates and coaches while coming off the floor Friday night during a 76-54 win over Covenant Christian during a Senior Night boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Hannan junior Logan Nibert (5) releases a shot attempt in front of a Covenant defender during the second half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.14-HAN-Nibert.jpg Hannan junior Logan Nibert (5) releases a shot attempt in front of a Covenant defender during the second half of Friday night’s boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports