Tornadoes rally past Ironton St. Joseph, 61-52

IRONTON, Ohio — A come from behind effort saves the streak.

The Southern boys basketball team stretched its win-streak to a season-high four games, on Friday night in Lawrence County, as the Tornadoes claimed a 61-52 comeback victory over non-conference host Ironton St. Joseph.

Southern (10-9) led by a narrow 13-12 count, eight minutes into play, but the Flyers (9-11) held SHS to just six points in the second period, and the hosts took a 25-19 lead into the break.

The Tornadoes outscored St. Joseph by a 17-to-16 clip in the third period, cutting the ISJ lead to 41-36 with eight minutes to play.

Led by sophomore Weston Thorla — with 15 of his team-high 17 points coming in the fourth quarter — Southern outscored its host by a 25-11 count in the final stanza, and the Tornadoes took the 61-52 win.

Following Thorla for the Tornadoes were Tylar Blevins with 13 points and Crenson Rogers with 11. Blake Johnson scored seven points in the win, Trey Pickens added five markers, while Dylan Smith and Trey McNickle rounded out the SHS scoring with four points apiece.

Chase Walters led the Flyers with 27 points, followed by Zach McGraw with nine and Peyton Adkins with six. Isaac Whaley marked four points in the setback, while Clay Willis and Zach Roach both scored three.

Southern hit seven trifectas in the win, six more than St. Joseph. Both teams attempted 14 free throws, with the Tornadoes making 12 and the Flyers sinking 11.

The Tornadoes resume Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Tuesday, when they visit Waterford. The Wildcats clinched at least a share of the TVC Hocking title on Friday night, and will have a chance to clinch the outright championship against Southern.

