GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — If this was a three-point shooting contest, Austin Ragan ran away with the victory.

That’s because the senior Ragan set a new Ohio Valley Christian School boys basketball record on Friday night —as the host Defenders crushed Sugar Creek Christian 93-30 in a makeup matchup.

Ragan set a new school record for most made three-pointers in a single game, erupting for eight trifectas — as part of a massive career-high 38 points.

In addition to the eight treys, Ragan also racked up seven two-point goals.

He breaks the mark which was established by his teammate —fellow senior Elijah McDonald —who hit seven in a game earlier this season.

The Defenders finished with 11 three-pointers —on 21 total attempts for a sizzling 52-percent.

They actually shot 56.5-percent overall, on 35-of-62, making 24-of-41 (58.5-percent) from inside the arc in the process.

Ragan himself was 8-of-12 from three-point range — part of 15-of-19 overall.

The Defenders led 22-8 after the opening quarter, then extended the advantage to 48-11 at halftime.

They outscored the Eagles 54-7 in the middle two quarters —leading 76-15 following three.

With the win, OVCS improved to 14-9.

The Eagles only shot 21-percent (12-of-57), including a paltry 2-of-19 from long range.

OVCS also outrebounded Sugar Creek 45-18.

In addition to Ragan’s 38, Dante Lewis —with his first career double-double of 13 rebounds —followed with 15 points.

He sank six field goals and made 3-of-5 free throws.

Hollis Morrison and Justin Beaver bucketed 10 points apiece, followed by six from Andrew Dubs —and four apiece by Michael Gruber and Asher Peck.

Jeremiah Case with three points, Arden Peck with two and Nate Dubs with a free throw rounded out the Defenders’ scoring.

OVCS also forced the Eagles into 30 turnovers, and made off with 21 steals.

Ragan led the way in that category as well —picking off six.

Alex Lutz led Sugar Creek Christian with 11 points —on five field goals and 1-of-3 foul shots.

He had all seven of the Eagles’ markers in the middle two cantos.

OVCS returns to the road — when it travels to play at Hannan on Monday night.

Tipoff time is set for 7:30 p.m.

