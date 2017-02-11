OVCS tops Lady Eagles, 47-14

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Thorough, from start to finish.

The Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team led wire-to-wire, had nine different players reach the scoring column and ultimately picked up its fourth straight victory Friday night during a 47-14 win over visiting Sugar Creek Christian Academy in a non-conference contest in the Old French City.

The Lady Defenders (7-8) dominated from the opening tip as the hosts stormed out to a 16-0 advantage after eight minutes of play, then OVCS made a 13-3 charge in the second canto to establish a comfortable 29-3 halftime cushion.

Katie Bradley scored five points as part of a 12-5 third quarter run that resulted in a 41-8 lead for the Blue and White entering the fourth, then both teams netted six points apiece down the stretch to wrap up the 33-point outcome.

The Lady Defenders connected on 18-of-54 field goal attempts for 33 percent, including a 5-of-17 effort from behind the arc for 29 percent. The hosts also hauled in 30 rebounds, committed 15 turnovers and went 6-of-11 at the free throw line for 55 percent.

Bradley led OVCS with a game-high 14 points, followed by Rachel Sargent with 13 markers and team-bests of nine rebounds, eight blocks and six assists.

Emily Childers was next with six points and Makala Sizemore chipped in four points, while Cori Hutchison and Lauren Ragan each contributed three points. Kristen Durst and Chloe Payne completed the winning tally with two markers each.

The Lady Eagles netted only five total field goals, which included one trifecta, and also went 3-of-11 at the free throw line for 27 percent.

Lexi Payne paced SCCA with seven points and Kayla Skaggs added three markers. Charity Nichols and Lacey Estep completed the scoring with two points each.

Ohio Valley Christian returns to action Monday when it hosts Hannan in a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m.

