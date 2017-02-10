Lady Eagles sweep Trimble, 65-31

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Headed into the postseason on a high note.

In its regular season finale, the Eastern girls basketball team claimed a 65-31 decision over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble, on Thursday night in Athens County.

Eastern (18-3, 14-2 TVC Hocking) doubled up the Lady Tomcats (7-14, 4-11) in the opening quarter, outscoring the hosts by a 10-5 count.

The Lady Eagles went on a 14-to-10 run in the second quarter, expanding their lead to 24-15 by halftime. The EHS lead was increased to 16 points, at 42-28, by the end of the third quarter.

Eastern finished strong, outscoring THS 23-to-3 over the final eight minutes of play, to cap off the 65-31 victory.

The Lady Eagles were led by sophomore Elizabeth Collins with 22 points, on 11 two-point field goals. Next for EHS was Becca Pullins with 12 points, on a quartet of three pointers.

Jess Parker scored 11 points in the win, Laura Pullins added nine, while Alyson Bailey and Kelsey Casto contributed seven and four points respectively.

Sydney Hardy led the hosts with eight points, followed by Emily Ward with six and Skylar Moore with five. Kaitlyn Spears and Kym Williams both marked four points for Trimble, Breanna Brammer chipped in with three points, while Calen Campbell scored one point.

From the free throw line, Eastern was 6-of-15 (40 percent) and Trimble was 10-of-14 (71.4 percent).

The Green, White and Gold also defeated Trimble on January 9, by a 60-34 final, in Tuppers Plains.

Eastern returns to action in the sectional final, on February 18, at Meigs High School. The second-seeded Lady Eagles will face the winner of 10th-seeded South Gallia and seventh-seeded Miller.

After wrapping up their regular season with Southern, on Saturday, the eighth-seeded Lady Tomcats will face ninth-seeded Ironton St. Joseph on Monday, at MHS.

