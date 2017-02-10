Spartans storm past Lady Marauders

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Unfortunately for the Meigs Lady Marauders, it was like reliving a nightmare.

And, that nightmare was the Alexander Lady Spartans, as —on Thursday night at Meigs High School’s Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium — Alexander overwhelmed the Lady Marauders 71-28 in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division girls basketball tilt.

The talented and experienced Spartans simply stymied Meigs to single digits in all four quarters —spearheaded by a 23-5 advantage at the opening stop.

Alexander then outscored the hosts 18-8, 15-9 and 16-6 in the final three periods —to lead 41-13 at halftime, 56-22 following three, and finally for the 71-28 final.

The Spartans never trailed, led 10-3 early on, and amounted 16 unanswered points to push their margin to 26-5 to start the second quarter.

Alexander extended its lead to 36-9, thanks largely to splashing eight of 11 three-point attempts, part of a hefty dozen for the entire game.

The Spartans sank their first six three-pointers —four by Rachel Richardson and two by Leah Richardson.

With the win, Alexander ended its regular season at an impressive 19-3 — with a perfect 12-0 TVC-Ohio record.

The Lady Spartans swept Meigs, which finished its regular campaign at 12-10 — and 8-4 in the division.

The Maroon and Gold did finish in third-place in the league.

This season’s Spartans captured every league bout by at least 15 points —including by an average score of 65-27.

The Lady Marauders lost at Alexander in the initial meeting, 66-24.

The victory also upped Alexander’s league winning streak to 17.

Speaking of 17, it is Alexander’s 17th TVC title in girls basketball —including 13 outright and 10 in the Ohio Division.

The Spartans shot a sizzling 26-of-58 (45-percent), including 12-of-26 (46-percent) from three-point range, and collected 16 assists.

Meigs — meanwhile — struggled mightily in making only 11-of-56 for 20-percent, including a mere 2-of-21 from deep.

Rachel Richardson paced all scorers with 20 points, as she (six) and McKena Rice (three) combined for all but three of the team’s trfiectas.

Both finished with seven field goals apiece, as Leah Richardson racked up 14 points and Jala Mace managed 11.

Mallory Rankin with a basket and 2-of-3 free throws, Sydnie Bolin with a three and Halie Miller with a two rounded out the Red and Black scoring.

Alli Hatfield had six points to lead the Lady Marauders, which also got a deuce and a trey from Kassidy Betzing and Madison Hendricks.

Madison Fields, Danni Morris, Bre Colburn and Marissa Noble netted one bucket apiece, while Devin Humphreys had a field goal and a free throw — and Taylor Swartz a single foul shot.

The contest also marked Senior Night at Meigs High School, as Hatfield, Morris, Colburn and Courtney Jones were honored before the game.

The Lady Marauders will now play Jackson in the Division II sectional tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. — at the Logan-Hocking Middle School’s Katie Smith Gymnasium.

