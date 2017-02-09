Eastern competes at N-Y tri-match

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Eastern High School wrestling team competed in a triangular tilt on Wednesday, wrestling at Nelsonville-York — with Belpre being the third club participating.
The second-year program Eagles, which fielded five wrestlers Wednesday evening, tied Belpre 18-18 — but were shut out by host Nelsonville-York 60-0.
In the other dual, the Buckeyes — the defending Tri-Valley Conference champions —defeated Belpre 48-3.
All three squads are members of the TVC.
Against Belpre, Eastern amassed three six-point wins — including its only pinfall as Gavin Mullen pinned Anthony Murphy in the 195-pound weight class.
Eastern’s Eion Marcinko at 106 pounds and Sam Jones at 220 pounds won their bouts by forfeit.
Belpre gained a pair of pins and a forfeit, as Hunter Gilbert pinned Dillon Aeiker at 132 — while Dakota Ross did the same to Nathan Litchfield at heavyweight.
The Golden Eagles’ forfeit win was by David Wheeler at 182.
There were eight double forfeits: at 113, 120, 126, 138, 145, 152, 160 and 170.
Against Nelsonville-York, the Eagles suffered pinfall losses at 106, 132, 195 and 220 — and forfeited at 120, 138, 152, 160, 182 and heavyweight.
There were four double forfeits —at 113, 126, 145 and 170.
