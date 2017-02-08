CBA sweeps Defenders

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Defenders dug themselves too deep a hole.

By falling behind 27-7 following the opening quarter, the Ohio Valley Christian School boys basketball team suffered a 70-46 loss to Calvary Baptist Academy on Tuesday night.

The visiting Patriots came out firing —making seven three-pointers as part of their 27-point first period.

From there, the Defenders played pretty much even —even tying the second stanza 13-13 and winning the third frame 14-13.

The Patriots took the final quarter 17-12 for the 70-46 final.

With the loss, OVCS slipped to 13-9 — and fell victim to a CBA season sweep.

The Patriots posted a 60-49 triumph in the Defenders’ season opener.

Calvary Baptist improved to 26-3, as Justice Hutchison poured in 23 points to pace the winners.

Luke Pauley added 18 points and Chase Taylor tallied 13 for CBA.

Three Defenders — Hollis Morrison with 13, Austin Ragan with 12 and Justin Beaver with 10 — placed in double figure scoring.

OVCS returns to action on Monday night — when it travels to Hannan for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

The matchup will follow the girls game (at 6 p.m.) between the two teams.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106