Buffalo avenges Lady Knights, 35-27

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Tough night, all the way around.

Visiting Buffalo led wire-to-wire and also avenged a 29-point setback to the Point Pleasant girls basketball team on Tuesday night following a 35-27 decision in a non-conference girls basketball contest in Mason County.

The host Lady Knights (2-18) — who were without six players due to either injury, illness or other reasons — struggled out of the gates as the Lady Bison (6-14) scored the first four points before securing an 8-2 edge after eight minutes of play.

PPHS found a lit bit more of an offensive rhythm in the second canto as Allison Henderson scored five points, but Emily Reilly produced eight points during a 12-8 BHS run that led to a 20-10 contest at the break.

The Lady Knights managed to make things interesting over the final 16 minutes as the Red and Black surrendered only three field goals and won both the third and fourth quarters in the scoring column.

Henderson, Lanea Cochran and Aislyn Hayman each chipped in a basket as PPHS made a small 6-5 third period run while trimming the deficit down to 25-16 headed into the finale.

Point eventually whittled the lead down to two possessions after a 9-5 run made it a 30-25 contest with under four minutes left, but the hosts ultimately never came closer.

The Blue and Gold ended regulation with a 5-2 spurt to wrap up the eight-point outcome.

Point Pleasant — which dropped its third consecutive decision — defeated the Lady Bison at full strength by a 57-28 margin back on December 3 in Putnam County. Buffalo’s victory also marked a 37-point turnaround since the first meeting.

Henderson led PPHS with nine points, followed by Cochran with seven points and a team-best 19 rebounds. Morgan Miller was next with five points and Hayman contributed four markers.

Morgan Roush completed the Lady Knight tally with two points. The hosts were 6-of-17 at the free throw line for 35 percent.

Reilly paced Buffalo with a game-high 14 points, followed by Autumn Persinger and Brooke Slaubaugh with six markers apiece. Brooke Persinger and Kaitlyn Dillon completed the winning score with respective efforts of five and four points.

Point Pleasant returns to action Saturday when it hosts Winfield.

Point Pleasant senior Aislyn Hayman, middle, makes an offensive post move between a pair of Buffalo defenders during the first half of Tuesday night's non-conference girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va.