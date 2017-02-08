Grace Christian edges Hannan

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Unfortunately for visiting Hannan, a hot start on Tuesday night didn’t equal a strong finish.

The Wildcats were outscored 40-25 in the second half — en route to a 66-58 loss at Grace Christian in a boys basketball tilt.

Hannan raced out to a 19-8 lead following the opening quarter, but then were outscored 58-39 in the final three frames.

Grace Christian cut into its deficit by halftime at 33-26, then took the third period 22-16 — to trail by just one at 49-48.

Grace then doubled up the Wildcats in the fourth quarter, 18-9.

With the loss, Hannan fell to 5-10, while Grace Christian improved its record to 8-10.

The Wildcats also fell victim to the season sweep, as Grace Christian defeated Hannan in the opening game of the year.

Adam Childers poured in a game-high 35 points to pace Grace, as Eli Foster finished with 11.

Corey Hudnall hit for 22 points to lead the Wildcats, while Dalton Coleman scored 17 and Malachi Cade added 11.

Logan Nibert netted six points and Chandler Starkey had two to round out the Mason countians.

The Wildcats will return home on Friday night — when they host Covenant Christian at 7:30 p.m.

The matchup will follow the girls game (at 6 p.m.) between the two teams.

