Pointers’ 3s spark win over Blue Devils

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — On a warm night, South Point’s Cody Runyon was red hot —and had Gallia Academy feeling blue.

Bolstered by eight three-point goals by Runyon, part of 11 as an entire club, the host Pointers pushed past the Blue Devils 70-53 on Tuesday night — in an Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball tilt.

That’s right.

Runyon went off for a game-high 24 points on eight trifectas, including 21 of those points in the opening half.

The Blue Devils did lead 16-14 following the opening quarter, but the Pointers turned the tide in the second stanza —outscoring Gallia Academy 24-14 to lead 38-30 at halftime.

Gallia Academy inched to within five points (48-43) after the third frame, but South Point posted another eight minutes of at least 22 points — decisively winning the fourth quarter 22-10.

With the loss, a key one in the OVC for the Blue Devils, they fell to 8-3 in the league — part of 12-5 overall.

The Pointers, in earning a season split with Gallia Academy, improved to 11-8 —and 7-5 in the OVC.

Illness impacted the Blue Devils against South Point — in addition to the Pointers’ good play.

“It was a good game. South Point is always a hard place to play; it’s a tough environment and Coach (Travis) Wise does a good job with their kids,” Gallia Academy head coach Gary Harrison told The Ironton Tribune. “We’ve had some health issues this week with three of our players getting the flu, we were a little under the weather. But they’re quick and can shoot it, and we just had no answers for it tonight. We should have done a better job throwing the ball in the post. But South Point’s good. Anytime you’re on the road in the OVC, you’re going to be up for a good game, and that’s just how it is.”

The Pointers held a 26-20 advantage in total field goals, including the crucial 11-4 edge in treys.

In addition to Runyon, Tayshaun Fox finished with six field goals and 3-of-3 free throws for 16 points, while Logan Wade —on four baskets and 4-of-5 foul shots — chipped in a dozen.

Elijah Adams added eight points on four buckets, while Douglas Shaffer sank a pair of three-pointers for six.

Only four Blue Devils scored — and all four tallied double digits.

Zach Loveday led the Blue and White with 19 points — on eight field goals and 3-of-6 foul shots.

Cory Call canned six field goals and a free throw for 14, while Justin McClelland and Evan Wiseman each amounted 10.

McClelland meshed 4-of-5 freebies along with two threes, while Wiseman and Call collected a three-ball apiece.

The Blue Devils return to the road, and return to OVC action, on Friday night at Fairland.

They will then travel across the Ohio River on Saturday night to play Point Pleasant at 7 p.m.

