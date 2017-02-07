Falcons clip Lady Rebels

HEMLOCK, Ohio — Once again, another slow start didn’t do the Lady Rebels any favors.

That’s because visiting South Gallia, in falling behind 29-15 at halftime on Monday night, fell to the Miller Falcons 50-36 — in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division girls basketball tilt inside Dunlap Gymnasium in Hemlock.

The Lady Rebels trailed 13-5 following the opening quarter, scoring only on a Kiley Stapleton three-pointer and an Aaliyah Howell two-pointer.

In the second stanza, the Lady Falcons outscored South Gallia 16-10, as Howell hit a pair of threes and a two — along with a bucket by Olivia Hornsby.

Both teams tallied 21 points in the second half, but Miller won the third frame 9-8 and the fourth 13-12.

With the win, Miller made it a season sweep of the Lady Rebels — having prevailed at South Gallia earlier this year.

The Lady Falcons raised their record to 9-12 — and 6-9 in the TVC-Hocking.

South Gallia slipped to 4-17 — and to 2-13 in the league.

Howell hit a fourth-quarter free throw towards a team-high 11 points —as Hornsby had nine points and Stapleton scored eight.

Hornsby had a three and a two in the third period, and another deuce in the fourth.

Stapleton, meanwhile, sank a third-quarter three-ball — and made a pair of foul shots in the last.

Amaya Howell, on a field goal and 4-of-4 fourth-quarter free throws, scored six points.

Christine Griffith, on a fourth-period basket, rounded out the Red and Gold.

South Gallia shot an improved 7-of-10 from the free-throw line, and was better than Miller’s 3-of-16.

Ashley Spencer poured in a game-high 21 points to pace the Lady Falcons, who also got a dozen points apiece from Haille Joseph and Olivia Houk.

Houk hit two of Miller’s made free throws, while Spencer meshed the other.

Lacey Alexander with a trey and Sarah Banik with a deuce rounded out the Falcon scoring.

The Lady Rebels will close out the regular season on Thursday night — when they host Southern in the TVC-Hocking.

