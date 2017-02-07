Lady Buckeyes double up River Valley, 52-26

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Another long night on the road.

The River Valley girls basketball team suffered its 15th straight setback, on Monday night in Athens County, as the Lady Raiders fell to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Nelsonville-York.

Nelsonville-York (16-6, 9-3 TVC Hocking) outscored River Valley (2-19, 2-9) by a 14-to-4 clip in the opening stanza and extended the advantage to 29-12 by halftime.

The Lady Buckeyes opened the second half with a 16-to-4 run, pushing their advantage to 29 points, at 45-16. RVHS outscored the hosts 10-to-7 over the final eight minutes, and Nelsonville-York capped off its regular season with a 52-26 victory.

The Lady Raiders won the rebounding battle by a narrow 48-47 edge, but the Silver and Black committed 30 turnovers, twice as many as NYHS. Nelsonville-York claimed advantages in steals (20-to-10), assists (10-to-1) and blocked shots (3-to-1).

River Valley shot 9-of-44 (20.5 percent) from the field, including 0-of-5 from three-point range. NYHS was 21-of-73 (28.8 percent) from the field, including 3-of-22 (13.6 percent) from beyond the arc. From the free throw line, RVHS was 8-of-21 (38.1 percent) and Nelsonville-York was 7-of-13 (53.8 percent).

Erin Jackson led the Lady Raiders with 10 points, followed by Jaden Neal and Maggie Campbell with four each. Jessica Steele and Beth Gillman both scored three points, while Cierra Roberts added two markers.

Campbell led RVHS on the glass with 15 rebounds, while Jackson paced the Lady Raider defense with four steals.

The Lady Buckeyes were led by Jessie Addis with 27 points, giving the NYHS junior 1,001 career points. Addis surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in the third quarter and is the fifth Lady Buckeye to achieve the feat.

Sam Taylor and Jordan Fick both scored four points in the win, with Taylor marking team-highs of 12 rebounds and five assists and Fick recording a game-best three rejections.

Camrin Dupler, Joanna Breeze and Joscelyn Heller each scored three points for NYHS, while Sidney Fick, Mary-Kate McCulloch, Kyla Henderson and Grace Sinnott each chipped in with two points. Addis and Taylor led the Lady Buckeye defense with six steals apiece.

Nelsonville-York also defeated the Silver and Black on January 9, by a 72-41 count, in Bidwell.

The Lady Buckeyes will look to the tournament next, as the face Crooksville in the sectional final, at Athens High School on February 18.

RVHS returns home to wrap up the regular season with a TVC Ohio showdown with Vinton County, on Thursday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.