Local teams learn postseason fates

The high school postseason is just around the corner, but the area roads for the state tournament were paved Sunday afternoon during the 2017 OHSAA Southeast District girls basketball tournament selection meeting.

Six area schools — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern, South Gallia and Eastern — now know where their opening games will be and who they will be facing in their respective sectional matchups.

Only one of the six local teams need a single win to advance to the district tournament, while four more squads are searching for at least two victories to get out of their respective sectionals.

Starting in Division IV, Eastern (16-3) came away with the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s highest overall seed. The Lady Eagles enter the postseason as a No. 2 seed and will play in a sectional final at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Meigs High School against the winner of the South Gallia-Miller contest.

South Gallia (3-13) earned the 10 seed and takes on seventh seeded Miller (5-14) in a sectional semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Meigs High School.

Southern (9-8) earned the six seed and will face 11th-seeded Green (0-17) in a sectional semifinal at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Meigs High School. The winner advances to the sectional final and will face second-seeded South Webster (11-8) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Meigs High School.

Switching to Division II, the Lady Marauders (10-8) earned a four seed and will face fifth-seeded Jackson (9-11) in a sectional semifinal at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Katie Smith Gymnasium inside Logan Middle School.

The winner advances to the sectional final and will face the winner of the Gallia Academy-Athens-Sheridan side of the bracket at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Jim Myers Gymnasium inside Logan High School.

The Blue Angels (7-10) came away with eight seed and face ninth-seeded Athens (4-15) in a sectional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Jim Myers Gymnasium inside Logan High School. The winner advances to face top-seeded Sheridan (16-4) in a sectional semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Katie Smith Gymnasium inside Logan Middle School.

River Valley (2-16) came away with an eight seed as the area’s lone Division III program and will face ninth-seeded Westfall (2-17) in a sectional semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Athens High School.

The winner advances to the sectional final and will face top-seeded Alexander (16-2) at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Athens High School.

Complete pairings for the 2017 OHSAA Southeast District girls basketball tournament are available on the web at seodab.org

Note: The records listed with each team were current as of the tournament selection process.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Meigs senior Courtney Jones (12) and Southern junior Paige VanMeter, right, both sprint for a loose ball during the first half of a December 1 girls basketball contest in Rocksprings, Ohio. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.7-MHS-Scramble.jpg Meigs senior Courtney Jones (12) and Southern junior Paige VanMeter, right, both sprint for a loose ball during the first half of a December 1 girls basketball contest in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports

OHSAA releases 2017 girls basketball tournament brackets