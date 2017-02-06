Red Devils sweep Point, 46-28

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — A 29-11 charge over the middle two quarters ultimately provided host Ravenswood with enough breathing room Saturday night to secure a 46-28 victory over the Point Pleasant boys basketball team in a non-conference matchup in Jackson County.

The Big Blacks (10-6) had a tremendous start to the contest as the guests received eight points from Will Harbour and six points from Cason Payne in the opening frame, which allowed PPHS to secure a 14-11 cushion after eight minutes of play.

The Red Devils (16-1), however, rallied with an emphatic 15-3 second quarter surge that resulted in a 26-17 halftime lead, then RHS kept that momentum going into the second half after putting together a 14-8 run that led to a commanding 40-25 edge headed into the finale.

Ravenswood closed regulation with a small 6-3 run to wrap up the 18-point triumph. The hosts also claimed a season sweep of Point Pleasant after posting a 49-47 decision at The Dungeon back on January 20.

The Big Blacks netted four of their 11 total field goals from behind the arc and were also 2-of-3 at the free throw line for 67 percent. PPHS has now dropped two straight outcomes and three of its last four outings overall.

Harbour led the guests with 10 points, followed by Payne with nine points and Austin Liptrap with six markers. Parker Rairden and Douglas Workman rounded things out with respective tallies of two points and one point.

The Red Devils — who have now won 14 straight decisions — made three of their 17 total field goals from three-point territory and also went 9-of-13 at the charity stripe for 69 percent.

Isaiah Morgan paced RHS with a game-high 15 points, followed by Stephen Dawson with 14 points and Riley Heatherington with 12 markers. Blake Bennett and Jayden Rhodes completed the winning tally with respective efforts of three points and two markers.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Winfield at 7 p.m.

