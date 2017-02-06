Logan sweeps Lady Marauders

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Unfortunately for the Lady Marauders, it was another rough ending against the power of Purple.

That’s because host Meigs, by being outscored 17-6 in the decisive fourth quarter, fell to the Logan Lady Chiefs 59-46 on Saturday — in a non-league girls basketball tilt inside Meigs High School’s Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Lady Marauders trailed 20-14 following the opening quarter, but bounced back in the second stanza 14-8 to forge a 28-28 halftime tie.

Logan led 42-40 entering the final period, then blitzed the Lady Marauders in that fourth frame to complete the season sweep.

The Lady Chiefs chalked up an earlier victory against Meigs — 51-40 on Jan. 4 in Jim Myers Gymnasium in Logan.

In that contest, a technical foul assessed against the Lady Marauder bench turned a six-point deficit with 2:50 remaining into a double-digit Lady Chief win.

Meigs never got closer than seven points the remainder of the way.

On Saturday, trailing 48-42 and with only 3:51 to play, it was de ja vu all over again.

The Lady Marauder bench got hit with a technical, and Logan’s Paige Lunsford split the pair of free throws for the seven-point lead.

This time, the Maroon and Gold got no closer than five points, and the Lady Chiefs pulled away by outscoring Meigs 10-4.

With the loss, the Lady Marauders fell to 11-9, while Logan improved to 13-7.

The setback also snapped Meigs’ five-game winning streak.

In a matchup that featured 10 lead changes, Meigs stayed in the game by hitting half of its 23 shots (12) in the first 16 minutes.

Marissa Noble (10) and Kassidy Betzing (nine), both sophomores, scored a combined 19 of the Lady Marauders’ 28 first-half points.

But the Lady Marauders shot just 7-of-23 in the second half, including 2-of-9 from three-point range.

Logan, meanwhile, made half of its 48 field-goal attempts — and shot 12-of-20 in the second half.

The Lady Chiefs also enjoyed an advantage at the free-throw line — sinking 7-of-12 while Meigs made only 2-of-4, both by Betzing.

Logan also outrebounded Meigs 30-24, as the Marauders erased an early 22-14 deficit with eight unanswered points in the second period.

The Lady Marauders’ final lead was 31-30 with 6:40 remaining in the third, as the game’s final tie was at 40-40 exactly five minutes and 52 seconds later.

Bethany Starlin, who led Logan and all scorers with 21 points, scored with 10 seconds left in the third period — then scored and assisted on the opening two baskets of the fourth.

The Lady Chiefs led 46-40 with five-and-a-half minutes remaining.

Betzing, on seven total field goals including a pair of three-pointers, led the Lady Marauders with 18 points.

She also collected team-highs in rebounds (six) and steals (four).

Noble notched three threes en route to 15 points, while Madison Hendricks had a deuce and a trey for five.

Courtney Jones and Alli Hatfield had a pair of buckets apiece to round out the Meigs scoring.

Starlin posted her 21 points on eight total field goals, including two triples, and 3-of-4 foul shots.

Lunsford landed 16 points — on six total baskets and 3-of-4 free throws.

Starlin and Lunsford also dished out five assists apiece, as Danielle Arnett added five field goals for 10 points — plus a game-high seven rebounds.

