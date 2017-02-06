Symmes Valley rolls Lady Rebels, 59-18

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The long break certainly didn’t help anything.

A non-conference girls basketball game between Symmes Valley and South Gallia that began on November 30, but was suspended due to a power outage, was finished on Saturday in Gallia County. The host Lady Rebels — who trailed 29-10 when the lights went out — were outscored 30-to-8 when play resumed, as the Lady Vikings claimed the 59-18 victory.

Symmes Valley (13-5) jolted out to a 15-2 lead, eight minutes into play. South Gallia (4-16) was outscored 14-to-8 in the second period, as the Lady Viking lead grew to 29-10.

The Lady Vikings began the second half with a 13-to-6 run, pushing their lead to 42-16. Symmes Valley capped off the 59-18 win with a 17-to-2 fourth quarter run.

The Lady Rebels were led by junior Aaliyah Howell with five points, followed by Christine Griffith and Erin Evans with four points apiece. Kylie Stapleton posted three points, while Amaya Howell had two points for the Red and Gold.

Jensyn Shepherd led the Lady Vikings with 20 points, followed by Payton Walsh with 19 and Kaitlyn Crabtree with 10. Payton Hunter and Rachael Hayes both scored three points for the victors, while Kassie Baldwin and Taylor Sells each added two markers.

The guests were 5-of-9 (55.6 percent) from the free throw line, while SGHS was 1-of-4 (25 percent).

SVHS also defeated the Lady Rebels on January 11, by a 49-28 count, in Willow Wood.

After a trip to Miller on Monday, South Gallia will return home to host Southern, on Thursday.

