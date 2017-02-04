Lady Rebels bounce Wahama

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The Lady Rebels wasted little time in making sure they avoided any dubious history.

That’s because host South Gallia, in outscoring Wahama 30-7 in the opening half, rolled the White Falcons 45-25 on Thursday night — in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division girls basketball tilt.

The Lady Rebels blitzed the Lady Falcons for an 18-3 advantage after the opening quarter.

South Gallia then outscored Wahama 12-4 in the second stanza, as Wahama then won the second half (18-15).

Still, it was way too little and way too late for the White Falcons, which suffered their 66th consecutive TVC-Hocking Division defeat.

South Gallia, with the win, raised its record to 4-15 — and to 2-12 in the league.

The Red and Gold garnered a season sweep of Wahama, which fell to 0-13 in the division — part of 2-16 overall.

Kiley Stapleton scored 13 points to pace the winners — on two two-pointers and three first-half threes.

Olivia Hornsby, on five field goals, and Amaya Howell —on four baskets and 2-of-2 free throws — had 10 points apiece.

Aaliyah Howell had eight points on three buckets and two foul shots, while Christine Griffith — on two field goals for four points —rounded out the Lady Rebels.

South Gallia held a 19-10 advantage in total field goals, which offset a 4-of-10 free-throw performance.

Hannah Rose — on a second-quarter three-pointer and four deuces in the fourth —led the Lady Falcons with 11.

Maddie VanMatre, on four field goals and 2-of-6 freebies, tallied 10.

VanMatre, in fact, had all three of Wahama’s first-period points.

Rebecca Gerlach, with a fourth-quarter field goal, and Gracie VanMeter and Natalie Rickard —on a charity toss apiece — rounded out the Lady Falcons.

