Eagles, Rebels wrestle at Federal Hocking

STEWART, Ohio — The Eastern and South Gallia wrestling teams both finished 2-1 in a quad match, featuring Trimble and host Federal Hocking, on Wednesday night in Athens County.

The Eagles claimed a 21-to-18 victory over Trimble and won over the Lancers with an eighth-criteria tie-breaker — having the greater number of first points in all matches — after a 24-24 tie.

South Gallia defeated Eastern 33-to-12, and won 30-to-18 over FHHS, but lost to Trimble by a 29-18 final.

SGHS was led by Kyle Northup, Caleb Neal and Justin Butler — each going 3-0 — with Neal picking up two pinfall victories and Northup adding a pinfall of his own.

Chad Bostic and David Kuhn both went 2-1 for the Rebels, while Troy Watson finished 1-2 on the day.

EHS freshman Eion Marcinko went 3-0 to lead the Green, White and Gold, while Sarah Bunce and Brandon Colburn were both 1-0.

Dillon Aeiker finished 2-1 for Eastern, while Caden Goff and Gavin Mullen were both 1-1. Sam Jones and Nathan Litchfield both finished 1-2 on the day.

Eastern will wrestle again on Wednesday, in a tri-match with Belpre and Nelsonville-York.

Both the Rebels and Eagles will wrestle in the Tri-Valley Conference meet, on February 18, at Trimble.

