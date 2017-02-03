Wildcats sweep Lady Tornadoes

RACINE, Ohio — Simply put, the Southern Lady Tornadoes were not going to slow down Waterford, which hit 50 on Thursday night.

That’s because the Lady Wildcats won their 50th consecutive Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division girls basketball tilt —squashing Southern 67-13.

And, aside from a scoreless final quarter by both clubs, the Wildcats went off on the host Tornadoes.

Waterford won the opening period 18-2, then upped the advantage to 42-6 at halftime — thanks to a 24-4 second stanza.

In the third frame, the Wildcats — ranked fifth in this week’s Division IV Associated Press statewide poll — whipped past the Tornadoes 25-7, as neither squad scored a single point in the final canto.

With the win, Waterford won at least a share of its third straight TVC-Hocking championship — and improved its perfect league record to 14-0.

The Lady Wildcats raised their overall mark to 16-2, while Southern slipped to 9-9 —and 6-7 in the TVC-Hocking.

Waterford also completed the season sweep of Southern, winning the initial meeting 58-19.

The Wildcats shot a sizzling 55-percent from the field (28-of-51), dished out 19 assists, and collected 18 steals with 18 blocked shots.

In addition, Waterford only committed five turnovers.

The Wildcats held a massive 28-5 advantage in total field goals, and shut Southern out in three-pointers 6-0.

Only four Lady Tornadoes scored —paced by Faith Teaford and Jaiden Roberts with four points apiece.

Teaford tallied a pair of baskets, while Roberts had one with 2-of-4 free throws.

Baylee Wolfe, with a bucket and a foul shot, and Lauren Lavender — on a field goal —rounded out the Southern scoring.

Alli Kern paced the Wildcats with 16 points — on six field goals and two made free throws.

She also led the guests in rebounds (nine), assists (five), steals (four) and blocks (seven).

Megan Ball, on five field goals and a freebie, added 13 points.

Both Ball and Kern canned a pair of threes.

The Tornadoes return home, and return to TVC-Hocking Division action, on Monday night against Trimble.

