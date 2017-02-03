South Point pummels Blue Angels, 73-33

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Too much offense to keep up with.

The South Point girls basketball team poured in 31 field goals, including seven trifectas, as the Lady Pointers rolled to a 73-33 victory over Ohio Valley Conference guest Gallia Academy, on Thursday night in Lawrence County.

The Blue Angels (7-11, 3-8 OVC) trailed by just seven points, at 18-11, eight minutes into play, but South Point (11-6, 7-3) pushed its lead to 16 points, at 36-20, by halftime.

SPHS outscored Gallia Academy 20-to-8 in the third quarter and 17-to-8 in the fourth, capping off the 73-33 Lady Pointers win.

The Blue Angels were led by Hunter Copley and Adrienne Jenkins with nine points apiece. Next for GAHS was Abby Cremeans with seven points, followed by Carly Shriver with four, Kimberly Edelmann with three and Jenelle Stevens with one point.

South Point was led Kate Mundy and Elisha Spencer with 11 points each, followed by Brooklyn Badgett and Abbey Hannah with 10 apiece. Emilee Whitt and Emilee Carey both scored eight points, Ashley Perkey chipped in with five, while Maddy Khounlavong and Madison Kearns each contributed four points. Leah Lawson rounded out the SPHS scoring with two points in the win.

GAHS will have a chance to avenge this setback on Wednesday, when the Lady Pointers visit Centenary.

After a non-conference tilt with River Valley on Saturday, the Blue Angels will resume league play on Monday, at Fairland. SPHS met with the Lady Dragons on Friday, and will return to the court on Monday, at Ironton.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.