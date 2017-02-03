Nitro sweeps Lady Knights, 62-28

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A 23-7 first quarter surge ultimately provided visiting Nitro with enough breathing room to secure a 62-28 victory over the Point Pleasant girls basketball team in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The host Lady Knights (2-17) dropped their second consecutive decision while also being swept by the Lady Wildcats (10-8), who also posted a 66-15 victory in the first matchup at NHS back on December 6.

Nadia Legras and Leslie Boley each contributed eight points as the guests made their opening run, while Peyton Campbell accounted for all seven PPHS points en route to the early 16-point deficit.

Nitro extended its lead with a 12-8 second quarter surge for a 35-15 halftime edge, then made a small 10-4 third period run for a commanding 45-19 lead headed into the finale.

Morgan Roush tallied four points in the fourth, but Point Pleasant was outscored 17-9 down the stretch as Nitro wrapped up the 34-point outcome.

The Lady Knights made only one of their 11 total field goals from behind the arc and also went 5-of-7 at the free throw line for 71 percent.

Campbell — who left the game in the third quarter due to an injury — led PPHS with nine points, all of which came in the first half. Roush, Allison Henderson, Lanea Cochran and Isabelle Wagelmans also added four points apiece.

Aislyn Hayman was next with two points, while Morgan Miller completed the hosts’ tally with one point.

The Lady Wildcats made three of their 23 total field goals from three-point range and also went 13-of-36 at the free throw line for 36 percent.

Boley paced NHS with a game-high 22 points and Legras followed with 16 markers. Emmalee Hinkley and Brooke Entemann were next with six points apiece, while Bree Vogel netted four markers.

Torri Porterfield, Brianna Parsons, Olivia Collier and Tre Leice Coleman completed the winning tally with two points each.

Both teams had one player ejected for a skirmish that broke out in the third period of play.

The Lady Knights return to action Tuesday when they host Buffalo at 7 p.m.

