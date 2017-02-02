Point grapplers fall to Big Reds, 54-24

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Andrew Roach, three forfeits and an otherwise long night on the road.

That just about is sums it up for the Big Blacks.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team posted a 4-10 overall record while dropping 54-24 decision to Class AAA host Parkersburg on Wednesday night during a dual match in Wood County.

Roach, a senior, landed the Big Blacks only head-to-head victory in nine actual matches after earning a pinfall victory over Crockett Wade at 195 pounds.

Caleb Lane (120), Grant Safford (182) and Juan Marquez (220) also earned forfeit wins in their respective weight classes. The Big Reds also had a pair of forfeit wins at 132 pounds and again at 145 pounds.

Justin Cornell (106) and George Smith (113) suffered decisions losses to Garrett Donahue and Hunter Ackerman, respectively.

Greg Carr (126), Jacob Bryant (138), Nazar Abbas (152), Colten Carr (160), Tyler Clendenin (170) and Brian Gillispie (285) were all defeated by pinfall in their head-to-head bouts with PHS.

Point Pleasant is currently ranked fifth in the latest (Feb. 2) Class AA Coaches Poll, while Parkersburg is the second ranked squad in Class AAA.

The Big Blacks travel to Oak Glen on Friday and will host their final home match of the season on Thursday, Feb. 9, in a dual match against Ripley.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Point Pleasant senior Andrew Roach pins an East Fairmont opponent to the mat during a 195-pound match held Thursday, Jan. 26, in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.3-PP-Roach.jpg Point Pleasant senior Andrew Roach pins an East Fairmont opponent to the mat during a 195-pound match held Thursday, Jan. 26, in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Point Pleasant freshman Nazar Abbas locks in a hold on an Oak Hill opponent during a 152-pound match at the 2016 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held December 9 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.3-PP-Abbas.jpg Point Pleasant freshman Nazar Abbas locks in a hold on an Oak Hill opponent during a 152-pound match at the 2016 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held December 9 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Colten Carr locks in a hold on an opponent during a 160-pound match at the 2016 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held December 9 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.3-PP-Carr.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Colten Carr locks in a hold on an opponent during a 160-pound match at the 2016 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held December 9 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports