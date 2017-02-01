Lady Marauders sweep Athens, 60-38

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — It was worth the wait.

Hazardous weather moved it back 24 hours, but the Meigs girls basketball team shot 47 percent from the field while claiming a season sweep of visiting Athens on Tuesday night following a 60-38 decision in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Meigs County.

The Lady Marauders (10-8, 6-3 TVC Ohio) netted 24-of-51 field goal attempts and had nine different players reach the scoring column as the hosts rolled to their fourth consecutive victory.

MHS received a combined nine points from Kassidy Betzing and Alli Hatfield in the opening canto, which led to an early 16-6 run and a double-digit advantage after eight minutes of play.

The Lady Bulldogs (4-15, 2-8) were never closer as the Maroon and Gold made a 16-8 second period charge that resulted in a comfortable 32-14 cushion at the break.

Both teams netted 15 points apiece in the third stanza for a 47-29 contest headed into the finale, then the hosts closed regulation with a 13-9 spurt that wrapped up the 22-point triumph.

Meigs also posted a 51-41 decision over AHS in The Plains back on December 19. The Green and Gold have also dropped their last two outcomes overall.

The Lady Marauders made 6-of-18 three-point attempts for 33 percent and also went 6-of-14 at the free throw line for 43 percent. The hosts hauled in 32 rebounds (11 offensive) and committed 20 turnovers in the decision.

Betzing led the Maroon and Gold with a game-high 14 points to go along with team-bests of four assists and two steals. Devin Humphreys was next with 13 points, while Madison Hendricks and Madison Fields respectively contributed 11 and seven markers.

Hatfield, Marissa Noble and Danni Morris each netted four points, while Alyssa Smith and Courtney Jones rounded out the winning tally with respective efforts of two points and one point.

Humphreys led the hosts with eight rebounds and Morris also hauled in six caroms.

AHS made two of its 15 total field goals from behind the arc and also went 6-of-20 at the charity stripe for 30 percent.

Laura Manderick paced Athens with 12 points, followed by Lilly Mills with nine points and Emma Harter with eight markers.

Lauren Abdella was next with six points, while Sami Russell and Mindi Gregory respectively chipped in two points and one point.

Meigs returns to action Thursday when it travels to Bidwell for a TVC Ohio contest with River Valley at 6 p.m.

