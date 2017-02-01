Bulldogs bite Meigs, 75-63

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Just four solid quarters of basketball.

The Athens boys basketball team outscored Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Meigs in every quarter, on Tuesday night inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, as the Bulldogs claimed a 75-63 victory.

Meigs (10-7, 5-2 TVC Ohio) — which hadn’t lost at home since December 9 — trailed 15-to-13 by the end of the opening stanza. The Bulldogs (9-6, 6-2) outscored the Marauders by a 20-to-15 clip in the second quarter, pushing the AHS lead to 35-28 by halftime.

Athens outscored MHS 22-to-19 in the third quarter and 18-to-16 in the fourth, sealing the 75-63 win, and ending the Marauders’ winning streak at two games.

MHS senior Luke Musser led the Maroon and Gold with 19 points, followed by Christian Mattox and Weston Baer with 13 each. Jared Kennedy scored 12 points for the hosts, Dillon Mahr added four, while Zach Bartrum contributed two markers.

Meigs sank 20 field goals, nine of which came from beyond the arc, while Athens hit 28 field goals, including six trifectas. The Bulldogs sank 13-of-19 (68.4 percent) free throws, while MHS was 14-of-21 (66.7 percent) from the line.

Dalton Cozart led the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Griffin Lutz scored 18 and Robert Dickelman added 10. Justin Hynes marked nine points for the victors, Brody Ball contributed six points, while Micah Saltzman and Eli Chubb both scored five points. Logan Mayfield rounded out the AHS scoring with three points.

Meigs will have a chance to avenge this setback on February 11, when these teams meet in The Plains.

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as Athens hosts Wellston and Meigs hosts league leading Vinton County.

