Hannan rolls Crusaders, 107-64

GILBERT, W.Va. — Talk about an offensive showcase.

The Hannan boys basketball team scored at least 23 points in every quarter on Tuesday night in Mingo County, as the Wildcats stormed to a 107-64 over hosting Jammie Darrin Christian Academy.

Hannan (5-9) — which had all 10 players reach the scoring column — bolted out to a 26-14 lead, eight minutes into play. The Wildcats outscored the Crusaders 33-to-15 in the second quarter, giving the guests a 59-29 lead at the break.

The Wildcats pushed their lead to 84-50 by the end of the third quarter, and HHS capped off the 107-64 victory with a 23-to-14 run in the fourth period.

“All players scored and contributed in a big way, as the Hannan turn around continues to make strides,” HHS head coach Ross Thornton said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but piece by piece we are becoming what we envisioned when I took the reigns four years ago. We are building a high-tempo, up and down the court attack, centered around hard work and unity. We have to keep working so we can compete against the best.”

The 107-point performance by the Wildcats is believed to be a HHS single game record, surpassing the previous mark of 103.

For the game, Hannan made 39 field goals, including 18 three-pointers. The Wildcats were 11-of-20 from the free throw line, equaling 55 percent.

The Wildcats were led by junior Malachi Cade with 34 points, on six two-pointers, six three-pointers and four free throws. Next for HHS was senior Corey Hudnall with 27 points, on seven trifectas, one deuce and a quartet of free throws. Both Cade and Hudnall achieved career-highs with their respective offensive outputs.

Hannan sophomore Dalton Colman poured in 20 points for the victors, while Logan Nibert scored seven. Justis Powers-Cupp scored five points for HHS, Josh McCoy chipped in with four points, while Luke Tilka and Chandler Starkey both added three points. Rounding out the Wildcat scoring were Matthew Qualls and Andrew Gillispie with two points apiece.

Jammie Darrin Christian was led by Matthew Dotson with 25 points and Justin Grimmett with 21, followed by Jake Nagy with 15 points and Micah Hawks with three points. The Crusaders sank 15 two-pointers, nine three-pointers and 7-of-16 (43.8 percent) free throws.

Hannan also defeated JDCA on December 13, by a 93-63 final, in Ashton.

The Wildcats have now reached triple-digits twice this year, as they defeated Elk Valley Christian 100-52 in their last win.

Hannan will be back in action on Tuesday, when it visits Grace Christian.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Hannan junior Malachi Cade (3) dribbles past an OVCS defender during a December 15 non-conference boys basketball contest in Gallipolis, Ohio. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.2-HAN-Cade.jpg Hannan junior Malachi Cade (3) dribbles past an OVCS defender during a December 15 non-conference boys basketball contest in Gallipolis, Ohio. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports