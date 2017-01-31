Belpre blasts Lady Falcons, 57-19

MASON, W.Va. — The Wahama girls basketball team claimed the first two points of the game, on Monday night on Gary Clark Court, the rest of the night, however, belonged to the Lady Golden Eagles.

The Belpre girls basketball team held the Lady Falcons without a field goal for the remainder of the first half, as BHS rolled to a 57-19 victory, in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.

Wahama (2-15, 0-12 TVC Hocking) took a 2-0 lead on a Natalie Rickard field goal at the 7:41 mark of the first quarter, but Belpre (15-4, 12-2) took the lead, at 4-2, with 5:18 left in the opening stanza and never trailed again.

BHS led 13-2 at the conclusion of the first period, and extended its advantage to 25-3 by halftime.

The Lady Eagles outscored Wahama 16-to-2 in the third quarter, extending the advantage to 41-5, headed into the finale.

The Lady Falcons put forth their best effort in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 points. However, Belpre scored 16 over the final eight minutes, sealing the 57-19 victory.

The Orange and Black have now won six straight games, including four straight in the league. The loss is Wahama’s fourth consecutive overall and 65th straight in the TVC Hocking.

Belpre won the rebounding battle by a 34-to-26 count, including a 12-to-10 edge on the offensive glass. Wahama committed 31 turnovers in the setback, while the Lady Eagles gave the ball away 17 times. BHS also held advantages in assists (11-to-6), steals (24-to-8) and blocked shots (3-to-2).

Wahama shot 8-of-44 (18.2 percent) from the field, including 1-of-11 (9.1 percent) from three-point range. Meanwhile, BHS was 25-of-56 (44.6 percent) from the field, including 2-of-17 (11.8 percent) from deep. Belpre was 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) from the free throw line, while Wahama was 2-of-6 (33.3 percent) from the stripe.

Wahama was led by sophomore Maddy VanMatre, who posted team-highs of nine points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals. Hannah Rose and Natalie Rickard both scored four points in the win, with Rose coming up with three steals and a blocked shot, and Rickard rejecting a shot as well. WHS freshman Gracie VanMeter rounded out the Lady Falcon scoring with two points.

Cheyenne Barker led Belpre with 16 points, followed by Kyalyn Waderker with 10 and Sydney Spencer with eight. Next was Kaitlin Richards with six, followed by Abbey LaFatch with five and Daisy Cowdery with four. Kyanna Ray and Trinidy King both scored three points, while Hannah Deems chipped in with two.

Ray and Waderker led Belpre on the glass with seven rebounds each. Ray, LaFatch, Waderker and Spencer each dished out two assists, while Ray, Deems and Cowdery rejected one shot apiece. Barker also led BHS on defense, coming up with seven steals.

Belpre also defeated the Lady Falcons on December 17, by a 61-35 count, in Washington County.

The Lady Eagles will visit Eastern on Thursday, looking to avenge a 61-41 loss from December 22, and move into sole possession of second place in the league.

Wahama is also back in action on Thursday, as it visits South Gallia. The Lady Rebels claimed a 45-29 victory over the Lady Falcons, on December 22, in Mason.

Wahama freshman Gracie VanMeter (2) goes up for a layup over a Belpre defender, during the Lady Falcons’ 57-19 loss, on Monday in Mason. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_2.1-WAH-VanMeter.jpg Wahama freshman Gracie VanMeter (2) goes up for a layup over a Belpre defender, during the Lady Falcons’ 57-19 loss, on Monday in Mason. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Wahama freshman Hannah Rose (1) runs Belpre’s Cheyenne Barker (11) off of a screen set by WHS senior Nena Hunt (40). (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_2.1-wo-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama freshman Hannah Rose (1) runs Belpre’s Cheyenne Barker (11) off of a screen set by WHS senior Nena Hunt (40). (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Wahama junior Elizabeth Mullins (22) avoids a trap from the Belpre press. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_2.1-wo-WAH-Mullins.jpg Wahama junior Elizabeth Mullins (22) avoids a trap from the Belpre press. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Wahama sophomore Maddy VanMatre (5) drives past a Belpre defender. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_2.1-wo-WAH-VanMatre.jpg Wahama sophomore Maddy VanMatre (5) drives past a Belpre defender. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports