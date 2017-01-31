Female Flyers cruise past OVCS

IRONTON, Ohio — For the Lady Defenders, the math simply didn’t do them any favors.

That’s because Ironton St. Joseph scored 20 points in the second quarter alone, while Ohio Valley Christian School scored 20 points total.

As a result, the visiting Lady Defenders fell to the Female Flyers 53-20 on Monday night — in a girls basketball game at Ironton High School.

The Flyers led 11-6 following the opening quarter, but then pitched a 20-0 shutout of OVCS in the second stanza.

St. Joseph then outscored OVCS in the second half 22-14 —part of a 42-14 tally for the final three quarters.

With the win, the Female Flyers raised their record to 9-10, while OVCS is now 2-8.

Rachel Sargent, Katie Bradley and Lauren Ragan all scored four points apiece for the Defenders, as Sargent — on a field goal and 2-of-2 free throws — posted all of hers in the first frame.

Both Bradley and Ragan made two baskets apiece, as Ironton St. Joseph amassed a 21-8 advantage in total field goals.

In fact, the Flyers finished with seven threes, including three apiece by Megan Riley and Morgan Turner.

Cori Hutchison, on a two-pointer and three-pointer, had all five of Ohio Valley Christian’s third-period points.

Laylla Hurlow hit the Defenders’ other three-point goal in the fourth.

Riley, with two of her treys in the second stanza and four more markers in the third, racked up 15 points to pace all scorers.

Turner tallied two of her triples in the first frame.

