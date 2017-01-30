Eagles fall at Nelsonville-York, 51-39

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The third quarter was anything but charming for the Eagles.

The Nelsonville-York boys basketball team turned a three-point halftime lead into a double-digit advantage by the end of the third, as the Buckeyes took a 51-39 victory over non-conference guest Eastern, on Saturday night in Athens County.

NYHS (9-7) led 15-to-10 after eight minutes of play, but Eastern (5-10) outscored the hosts by a 10-to-8 count in the second quarter.

The Buckeyes outscored EHS by a 17-to-9 count in the third quarter, as the Orange and Brown turned their 23-20 halftime lead into a 40-29 advantage headed into the finale.

Nelsonville-York outscored the Eagles by an 11-to-10 count in the fourth quarter, sealing the 51-39 victory.

NYHS had lost three straight games prior to Saturday, while Eastern entered with a two-game winning streak. Nelsonville-York is now 8-1 in non-league games, while the Eagles fall to 0-4 outside the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.

Neither team excelled from the free throw line, Eastern making 7-of-15 tries for 46.7 percent, and NYHS sinking 10-of-22 for 45.5 percent.

Eastern senior Jett Facemyer led all scorers with 24 points, while Sharp Facemyer added seven points for the Green-White and Gold. Corbett Catlett posted four points, while Kaleb Hill and Garrett Barringer each scored two points in the setback.

Nelsonville-York was led by Aron Davis with 18 points, 10 of which came during the third canto. Ethan Bohyer scored 12 points, Hunter Edwards added nine, while Christian Berry and Ronnie Wend both marked six points.

Eastern will try to get back on track when Belpre visits ‘The Nest’, on Friday. NYHS is back in action on Tuesday, at Wellston.

