Wahama grapplers 6th at Bulldog Bash

WEST UNION, W.Va. — The Wahama wrestling team had a quartet of top-three individual finishes and came away with sixth place overall Saturday during the 2017 Bulldog Bash Invitational held on the campus of Doddridge County High School.

The White Falcons earned a dozen pinfall wins and finished the event with a 16-14 overall record en route to posting a final team tally of 88 points.

Morgantown came away with top honors in the 13-team event with 168 points, while Phillip Barbour (161), Liberty (149), Oak Hill (108) and host DCHS (107) rounded out the top five positions.

The Red and White — who had only seven grapplers compete at the contest — came away with a trio of runner-up finishes and also scored one third-place effort.

Trevor Hunt scored three pinfall wins and finished 4-1 overall at 120 pounds for second place, while Ethan Herdman (145) and Braden Weaver (285) both went 3-1 overall and netted three pinfall wins apiece as each earned runner-up honors in their respective weight classes.

Payton Brewer finished third overall in the 138-pound division after going 3-2 with a single pinfall victory. Antonio Serevicz was also 2-0 with a pinfall win at 195 pounds before having to forfeit the rest of his tournament due to an injury.

Trey Peters earned a pinfall win and went 1-3 overall at 120 pounds. Shawn Taylor was also winless in five matches at 152 pounds.

Complete results of the 2017 Bulldog Bash are available on the web at wvmat.com

Wahama junior Ethan Herdman, left, maintains leverage on an opponent during a 145-pound match held on January 12 in Mason, W.Va. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.24-WAH-Herdman.jpg Wahama junior Ethan Herdman, left, maintains leverage on an opponent during a 145-pound match held on January 12 in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports