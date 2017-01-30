Defenders sweep CLC, 60-49

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The third time was indeed a charm.

The Ohio Valley Christian boys basketball team had eight players reach the scoring column while picking up its third victory over visiting Cross Lanes Christian this season following a 60-49 decision Friday night in a non-conference matchup in the Old French City.

The Defenders (8-7) picked up their second straight overall win in impressive fashion as the hosts had a balanced offensive attack that resulted in at least four different players providing points in each of the four quarters of action.

OVCS jumped out to a small 12-11 edge after eight minutes of play, then made a slim 15-14 second period run to secure a 27-25 lead at the break.

The Blue and White found some extra momentum in the second half as the hosts went on a 17-13 charge that resulted in a 44-38 advantage headed into the finale, then closed regulation with a 16-11 run to wrap up the 11-point triumph.

Ohio Valley Christian defeated the Warriors (10-7) by a 63-54 margin back on December 8 in Cross Lanes, then posted a 58-36 win in the championship game of the Covenant Christian Christmas Classic back on December 17.

The Defenders netted four of their 23 total field goals from behind the arc and also went 10-of-13 at the free throw line for 77 percent.

Elijah McDonald led the hosts with a game-high 17 points, followed by Austin Ragan, Hollis Morrison and Justin Beaver with 10 markers apiece.

Michael Gruber and Andrew Dubs were next with four points each, while Donte Lewis and Nate Dubs respectively rounded out the winning tally with three points and two points.

CLCS made six of its 17 total field goals from behind the arc and also went 9-of-23 at the charity stripe for 39 percent.

Ethan Hicks paced the Warriors with 10 points, followed by Jack Ingold with nine points and Brandon Jeffrey with eight markers. Reed Fisher and Elijah Stepp also contributed seven and six points, respectively, in the setback.

Jose Foley was next with four points, Luke Cartwright chipped in three markers and C.J. Swinney completed the scoring with two points.

