Point Pleasant tops Tornadoes, 60-46

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Big Blacks safely weathered the storm in The Dungeon.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team used a 22-9 second quarter surge to secure its first double-digit win total in three years Saturday night following a 60-46 decision over visiting Southern in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Big Blacks (10-4) battled out to a hard-fought 8-7 edge after eight minutes of play, but the hosts made their pivotal second period charge behind 10 points from Cason Payne — which allowed the Red and Black to turn a narrow one-point edge into a comfortable 30-16 cushion headed into the break.

The Tornadoes (6-9) rallied with a small 18-17 third quarter run that led to a 47-34 contest headed into the finale, but PPHS hit half of its eight trifectas down the stretch as part of a 13-12 run to end regulation while also wrapping up the 14-point outcome.

Point Pleasant netted 23 total field goals in the triumph and also went 6-of-10 at the free throw line for 60 percent.

Payne led the hosts with a game-high 17 points, followed by Doug Workman with 15 points on a team-best five trifectas — all of which came after the first canto.

Parker Rairden was next with 12 points, while Will Harbour and Austin Liptrap respectively added seven and four markers to the winning cause.

Matthew Martin was next with three points and Trace Derenberger rounded out the winning tally with two markers.

SHS — which has now dropped four straight decisions — made five of its 17 total field goals from behind the arc and also went a perfect 7-of-7 at the charity stripe.

Crenson Rogers paced the guests with 13 points and Trey McNickle was next with seven markers, while Trey Pickens, Weston Thorla and Tylar Blevins each contributed six markers.

Blake Johnson and Dylan Smith concluded the Southern tally with five points and three points, respectively.

Point Pleasant returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Calvary Baptist Academy. The Tornadoes host Belpre in TVC Hocking action on Tuesday.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.