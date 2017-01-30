Lady Knights top Hannan, 54-26

ASHTON, W.Va. — It was a rough night … all the way around.

In a game that featured a combined 98 missed field goal attempts, 62 turnovers and 50 personal fouls, visiting Point Pleasant managed to make the most of a bad situation Friday night during a 54-26 victory over the Hannan girls basketball team in a non-conference matchup between Mason County programs.

The Lady Knights (2-15) snapped a 13-game losing skid in convincing fashion as the guests led the final 24:21 of regulation and also held the Lady Cats (2-12) without a field goal over the final 21:57 of play.

HHS dropped its fifth straight decision after committing 38 turnovers — 19 in each half — and getting outrebounded 24-11 on the offensive glass. The hosts also missed their final 26 shot attempts of the game and mustered only 12 second half points — all of which came at the free throw line.

The Blue and White jumped out to early leads of 4-0 and 9-7, but a pair of Peyton Campbell free throws tied things at nine with 1:20 left. Allison Henderson canned a trifecta a minute later, allowing PPHS to secure a permanent lead of 12-9 after eight minutes of play.

Campbell scored six points during an 8-0 run to start the second canto, but Pammie Ochs responded with a three-pointer at the 5:58 mark to close the gap down to 20-12. Hannan did not make another field goal attempt the rest of the way.

Point Pleasant closed the first half with a 10-2 charge that allowed the Red and Black to take a 30-14 advantage into the intermission.

PPHS was 11-of-48 from the field in the first half and owned a slim 22-20 edge in rebounds, including a sizable 13-3 lead on the offensive boards. Hannan, conversely, was just 4-of-17 shooting in the first half and committed nine more turnovers (19-10) than the guests.

Point’s full-court defensive pressure continued to give the Lady Cats fits in the third canto as 10 turnovers led to a 13-2 run that gave the Red and Black a comfortable 43-16 cushion headed into the finale.

PPHS twice led by as many as 33 points in the contest, the last of which came at 54-21 on a Campbell basket with 2:13 remaining. HHS scored the final five points to wrap up the 28-point outcome.

By night’s end, it was the 31-7 surge over the middle quarters that ultimately allowed Point Pleasant to pick up its second road win of the year. More importantly, PPHS coach John Fields was just happy that his troops were finally able to get the desired outcome — despite 24 turnovers, 33 personal fouls and 64 missed shot attempts.

“Any win is a good win, but we still need to get a lot more solid in our fundamentals,” Fields said. “We did a good job on defense and the girls showed some real effort … and I can’t really ask for much more than that. Again, it’s a good win — but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Conversely, HHS coach Kellie Thomas noted that the physicality of the game took its toll on her troops — but the mistakes were ultimately the downfall of the Lady Cats.

But, despite the tough luck, she was still proud that her kids kept battling until the very end.

“We started off well, but there were too many turnovers and it definitely caught up to us,” Thomas said. “We dug ourselves a hole and couldn’t get back out of it, then momentum shifted and things just started to fall apart in a variety ways from there. It just wasn’t a good night for us, but I’m not disappointed with our effort. We’ll just have to forget about this one and try and get ready for the next one.”

Point Pleasant outrebounded the hosts by a 45-42 overall margin, but the advantage was 24-11 on the offensive glass.

The Lady Knights connected on 21-of-85 field goal attempts for 25 percent, including a 6-of-39 effort from behind the arc for 15 percent. The guests were also 6-of-11 at the free throw line for 55 percent.

Campbell led PPHS with a game-high 26 points and Hannah Smith followed with 11 markers, while Henderson and Morgan Miller each contributed seven points apiece.

Aislyn Hayman was next with two points and a team-best 10 rebounds, while Kelly Marr rounded out the winning tally with one point.

Isabelle Wagelmans also hauled in seven rebounds and Campbell grabbed six boards for the victors.

The Lady Cats netted 4-of-38 shot attempts for 11 percent, including a 1-of-8 effort from behind the arc for 13 percent. HHS also made 17-of-40 charity tosses for 43 percent.

Ochs and Maggie Waugh paced Hannan with seven points apiece, followed by Madison Staggs with four points and Julie Freeman with three markers.

Cassidy Duffer and Bailey Tolliver were next with two points each, while Lindsey Holley completed the tally with a single marker.

Staggs hauled in a game-high 12 rebounds, while Holley and Waugh respectively grabbed seven and six caroms in the setback.

Point Pleasant hosted Poca on Monday night and returns to action Thursday when it hosts Nitro. Hannan travels to Ironton Saint Joseph on Wednesday.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Hannan’s Josie Cooper, middle, rushes for a loose ball between Point Pleasant players Morgan Roush, left, and Isabelle Wagelmans, right, during the second half of Friday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.31-PP-Scramble.jpg Hannan’s Josie Cooper, middle, rushes for a loose ball between Point Pleasant players Morgan Roush, left, and Isabelle Wagelmans, right, during the second half of Friday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Hannan senior Maggie Waugh, right, releases a shot attempt in front of Point Pleasant defender Aislyn Hayman during the second half of Friday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.31-HAN-Waugh.jpg Hannan senior Maggie Waugh, right, releases a shot attempt in front of Point Pleasant defender Aislyn Hayman during the second half of Friday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Point Pleasant defenders Ashlie Flory (12) and Hannah Smith (32) trap Hannan’s Pammie Ochs, middle, during the second half of Friday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.27-w-o-HAN-Ochs.jpg Point Pleasant defenders Ashlie Flory (12) and Hannah Smith (32) trap Hannan’s Pammie Ochs, middle, during the second half of Friday night’s non-conference girls basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports