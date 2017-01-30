Meigs competes at Jimmy Wood Invite

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — These guys were just too good.

Wrestling against some top-of-the-line competition, the Meigs High School wrestling squad finished 25th out of 25 teams on Saturday —as part of the annual Jimmy Wood Invitational hosted by New Lexington High School.

The Marauders only earned a dozen points, and thus placed 25th out of all 25 teams which scored points.

Meigs did not place a single wrestler among the top eight in any weight class, and only won two matches among the six total Marauders which competed.

All six Marauders wrestled three matches apiece — with only Clayton Hanna at 106 pounds and Nathaniel Gearheart at 138 pounds even winning a single match.

Both Hanna, in a minute and eight seconds, and Gearheart —in a minute and two seconds — pinned their third opponents of the day.

Also wrestling for the Marauders were Tucker Smith at 132, William Smith at 160, Keynath Rowe at 170 and Brandon Justis at 195.

St. Paris Graham Local, always a state powerhouse in Ohio high school wrestling, easily captured the team championship with 389.5 points.

St. Paris Graham won the following weight classes: 106, 120, 126, 138, 145, 160, 182, 195 and 220.

Western Brown, the team runner-up with 212 points, claimed championships at 113 (Brandon Lucas) and also at 132 (Jordan Hamblin).

The other three weight-class champions were Forest Belli of Johnstown Northridge at 152, Dimitri Williams of New Lexington at 170, and Dom Wallace of Martins Ferry at heavyweight.

