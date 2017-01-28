Marauders hold off Alexander, 61-50

ALBANY, Ohio — If you start like that, you can afford to put it on cruise control.

The Meigs boys basketball team led by 23 points at halftime of the Marauders’ 61-50 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Alexander, on Friday night in ‘The Alley’.

Meigs (10-6, 5-1 TVC Ohio) — winners of two straight — jumped out to a 13-8 lead, eight minutes into play. The Marauders outscored Alexander (8-8, 5-3) — which had won back-to-back games prior to Friday — by a 23-to-5 clip in the second period, increasing the MHS lead to 36-13 by halftime.

The Spartans outscored their guest 17-to-10 in the third period, cutting the Meigs lead to 16 points, at 46-30, headed into the fourth.

Alexander scored 20 points over the final eight minutes, but the Marauders poured in 15 fourth quarter points to seal the 61-50 triumph.

The Marauders claimed a 29-to-20 rebounding advantage, while winning the turnover battle by a 17-to-12 count. Alexander held a 13-to-11 assists edge, but Meigs held advantages in steals (10-to-5) and blocked shots (2-to-1).

The Maroon and Gold made 19-of-40 (47.5 percent) field goals, including 5-of-11 (45.5 percent) trifecta attempts. AHS shot 19-of-46 (41.3 percent) from the field, including 8-of-25 (32 percent) from deep. The Marauders were 18-of-24 (75 percent) from the free throw line, while Alexander was 4-of-5 (80 percent) from the stripe.

Six Marauders marked in the scoring column with four reaching double figures. MHS senior Luke Musser led the way with 15 points and three assists, followed by Zach Bartrum with 14 points.

Christian Mattox marked 12 points for the victors, Dillon Mahr added 10 points and a team-best three steals, while Weston Baer chipped in with six points. Jared Kennedy rounded out the MHS scoring with four points, to go with a game-best 10 rebounds.

Ryan Davidson led the hosts with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Luke Kish and Stone Markins-Irwin each scored 11 points, with Kish dishing out four assists and Markins-Irwin picking up two steals.

Chace Harris scored four points in the setback, Wyatt Radford chipped in with three points, while Michael Norris and Dylan Mecum both scored two points, with Norris adding four assists.

The Marauders also defeated AHS on December 13, by a 53-49, in Rocksprings.

Meigs returns to the court on Tuesday, when Athens visits Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

