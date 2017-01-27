Meigs doubles up Lady Rockets, 68-34

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Lady Marauders found full throttle, which was more than the Lady Rockets could say.

The Meigs girls basketball team had 11 different players reach the scoring column Thursday night during a 68-34 drubbing of visiting Wellston in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Meigs County.

The Lady Marauders (8-8, 5-3 TVC Ohio) never trailed in the contest as the hosts received eight first quarter points from Madison Fields while establishing a 19-5 advantage after eight minutes of play.

The Lady Rockets (5-11, 1-7) were never closer the rest of the way as MHS made a 22-8 surge in the second canto for a sizable 41-13 edge headed into the break.

The Maroon and Gold kept that momentum going into the second half after making an 18-8 charge in the third canto for a 59-21 cushion headed into the finale. WHS closed regulation with a small 13-9 run to wrap up the 34-point outcome.

Meigs — which has now won two straight decisions — netted eight of their 28 total field goals from behind the arc and also went 4-of-11 at the free throw line for 36 percent.

Fields led the hosts with a game-high 18 points, followed by Kassidy Betzing with 11 points and Devin Humphreys with seven markers. Alli Hatfield and Madison Hendricks also chipped in six points apiece.

Courtney Jones, Marissa Noble and Alyssa Smith each contributed four points, while Taylor Swartz and Danni Morris were next with three markers apiece. Jacynda Glover wrapped up the winning tally with two points.

Wellston netted three of its 11 total field goals from behind the arc and also went 9-of-23 at the charity stripe for 39 percent.

Jasmyn Wilson and Sydney Mullins paced the Lady Rockets with eight points apiece, followed by Kaylee Taynor with seven markers.

Tory Doles, Hannah Sowers and Khloe Thacker were next with three points each, while Emily Kisor rounded out the visiting tally with two markers.

Meigs claimed a season sweep over the Blue and Gold after posting a 55-30 victory at WHS back on December 15.

