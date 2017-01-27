Bees best Point grapplers, 42-27

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — This one stung a bit.

Visiting East Fairmont won seven of the 12 head-to-head matches and also came away with two forfeit victories Thursday night en route to a 42-27 decision over the Point Pleasant wrestling team in a dual match held at The Dungeon in Mason County.

The Big Blacks lost their first three matches of the night after starting in the 152-pound division, but the hosts rallied with a trio of pinfall victories to secure their only lead of the night at 18-15 through six matches.

The Bees, however, squeaked out a 2-1 decision in the heavyweight match to knot things up at 18-all midway through the event. It also started a streak of six consecutive EFHS wins that turned an 18-all contest into a commanding 42-18 lead.

PPHS concluded the evening with a pair of victories, but the hosts came no closer than the final 15-point outcome.

Four of Point Pleasant’s five victories came via pinfall, with the lone exception being a 4-0 decision by Jacob Bryant at 138 pounds.

Jacob Roub (145), Grant Safford (182), Andrew Roach (195) and Juan Marquez (220) all scored first period pinfall wins for the hosts. Roach’s victory was also the 100th of his career at Point Pleasant.

Four of Point’s losses came via decisions. Brian Gillispie lost the heavyweight bout by a 2-1 decision, while Justin Cornell (6-0) and George Smith (5-0) were both held scoreless in their respective matches at 106 pounds and 113 pounds.

Nazar Abbas also dropped an 8-3 decision in the 152-pound contest that started the evening’s event. Logan Southall (126), Greg Carr (132) and Colton Carr (160) all suffered pinfall losses in their respective matches as well.

East Fairmont — currently ranked second in Class AA behind Independence — also claimed a pair of forfeit wins at 120 pounds and again at 170 pounds.

The Bees currently have five wrestlers ranked second in the state in their respective weight classes.

The Big Blacks entered the dual ranked sixth in the current Class AA coaches poll.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Point Pleasant junior Jacob Bryant, left, maintains leverage on an East Fairmont opponent during a 138-pound match held Thursday night in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.28-PP-Bryant.jpg Point Pleasant junior Jacob Bryant, left, maintains leverage on an East Fairmont opponent during a 138-pound match held Thursday night in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Andrew Roach pins an East Fairmont opponent to the mat during a 195-pound match held Thursday night in Point Pleasant, W.Va. The pinfall win ended up being Roach’s 100th career victory. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.28-PP-Roach.jpg Point Pleasant senior Andrew Roach pins an East Fairmont opponent to the mat during a 195-pound match held Thursday night in Point Pleasant, W.Va. The pinfall win ended up being Roach’s 100th career victory. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports