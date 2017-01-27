Lady Spartans stomp River Valley, 64-19

ALBANY, Ohio — No upset here.

The River Valley girls basketball team dropped its 12th straight decision, on Thursday in Athens County, as the Lady Raiders fell to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division leading Alexander — winners of 11 straight — by a 64-19 count.

The Lady Raiders (2-16, 2-7 TVC Ohio) fell behind 14-to-3 by the end of the first quarter and Alexander (14-2, 9-0) pushed its lead to 33-8 by halftime.

The Lady Spartans outscored RVHS by a 25-7 clip in the third period, extending the AHS advantage to 58-15 with eight minutes to play. Alexander called off the dogs in the final stanza, outscoring River Valley by a 6-to-4 count and sealing the 64-19 win.

Just three Lady Raiders reached the scoring column, led by Erin Jackson with nine points. Maggie Cambell and Beth Gillman both scored five points for River Valley, which was 1-of-4 from the free throw line.

Alexander — which was 4-of-7 from the charity stripe — had four of its seven scorers reach double figures. Leah Richardson scored a game-high 16 points, Rachel Richardson added 12 points, while Alexis Mohler poured in 11 points. Next was Jala Mace with 10 points, followed by Lexi Whitney with eight, McKena Rice with four and Kristen Taylor with three.

Alexander held a 6-to-2 advantage in three-pointers, in the win.

If Alexander wins at Nelsonville-York on Monday, the Lady Spartans will clinch the outright TVC Ohio title. River Valley will be back in action on Thursday, at Meigs.

