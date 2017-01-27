Lady Tomcats stymie South Gallia, 34-22

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Some nights you just can’t get shots to fall.

The South Gallia girls basketball team shot 14 percent from the field on Thursday night, as the Lady Rebels dropped a 34-22 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble.

South Gallia (3-12, 1-11 TVC Hocking) was held without a field goal in the opening quarter, as Trimble (6-10, 4-7) opened up a 14-1 lead.

Both offenses struggled in the second quarter, with the Lady Tomcats outscoring SGHS 4-to-2 over the eight-minute span.

THS pushed its lead to 20-3 early in the second half, but SGHS cut its deficit to 24-12 by the end of the third quarter. Both teams scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, and the Lady Tomcats sealed the 34-22 victory.

South Gallia has now lost seven of their last eight games, including three straight. The Lady Rebels have also been on the losing end of six straight league games.

SGHS claimed a narrow 33-to-32 rebounding edge, and won the turnover battle by a 13-to-11 clip. Trimble held a 9-to-4 advantage in assists and a 4-to-2 edge in blocked shots, while SGHS came away with five steals, one more than THS.

The Lady Rebels shot just 6-of-43 (14 percent) from the field, including 3-of-23 (13.1 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Trimble was 13-of-38 (34.2 percent) from the field, including 2-of-9 (22.2 percent) from deep.

SGHS freshman Kiley Stapleton accounted for all three South Gallia triples and led the Lady Rebels with 11 points. Amaya Howell scored four points for the Red and Gold, Erin Evans and Christine Griffith each added three points, while Olivia Hornsby contributed one point.

Evans pulled in a game-best 11 rebounds, and led the SGHS defense with three steals. Evans and Aaliyah Howell both dished out two assists for the guests.

Breanna Brammer led Trimble with 15 points, followed by Kaitlyn Spears with seven points and four assists. Sydney Hardy scored six points in the win, while Kym Williams, Skylar Moore and Emily Ward each marked two points.

Ward led the Lady Tomcats with nine rebounds. Brammer came up with two steals, and Hardy blocked two shots to lead the THS defense.

Trimble also defeated the Lady Rebels on December 19, by a 30-17 count, in Mercerville.

After a non-conference battle with Meigs, on Saturday, South Gallia will resume league play on Monday, when Federal Hocking visits Gallia County.

