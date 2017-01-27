Lady Eagles wallop Wahama, 65-19

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — It was certainly decisive.

The Eastern girls basketball team simply controlled every aspect of the game, on Thursday night at ‘The Nest’, as the Lady Eagles claimed a 65-19 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Wahama.

Eastern (16-2, 12-1 TVC Hocking) never trailed in the win, beginning the night with a 10-0 run. Wahama (2-14, 0-11) scored its first points of the game with 2:18 left in the first, but the Lady Falcons went scoreless over the remainder of the first quarter.

EHS — which didn’t commit a turnover in the first eight minutes of play — ended the opening period with a 11-0 run and a 21-2 lead.

The Lady Eagles pushed their lead to 28-2, three minutes into the second quarter. Wahama ended the cold spell with a two-pointer at the 4:07 mark, but EHS scored the next 10 points and led 38-4, with one minute remaining in the quarter. The Lady Falcons scored the final four points of the second period and headed into halftime trailing 38-8.

Eastern began the second half with an 11-1 run, extending the advantage to 49-9 with 10 minutes left in the game. Wahama scored four of the final six points in the third period, and the Lady Falcons trailed 51-13 headed into the finale.

The Lady Eagles scored 12 of the first 13 points in the fourth quarter, pushing the EHS lead to a game-high 49 points, at 63-14. Wahama ended the game with a 5-2 run, and Eastern claimed the 65-19 victory.

Eastern won the rebounding battle by a 33-16 count, including 15-to-5 on the offensive glass. EHS committed 12 turnovers in the win, while Wahama gave the ball away 27 times. The Lady Eagles also held advantages in assists (20-to-1) and steals (21-to-7).

For the game the Lady Eagles shot 28-of-56 (50 percent) from the field, including 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Wahama was 7-of-32 (21.9 percent) from the field, including 2-of-6 (33.3 percent) from three-point range. EHS sank 5-of-6 (83.3 percent) free throw attempts, while WHS was 3-of-8 (37.5 percent) from the stripe.

Eastern landed seven players in the scoring column, with four reaching double-digits. Kelsey Casto led the way for EHS with 14 points, while Kaitlyn Hawk and Laura Pullins both scored 13. Jess Parker poured in 10 points for the Lady Eagles, Elizabeth Collins added eight, while Alyson Bailey scored four and Becca Pullins chipped in with three points.

Laura Pullins led EHS on the glass with eight rebounds, followed by Casto and Parker with five each. Bailey dished out a game-high six assists, while Laura Pullins added five helpers. Bailey also led the Eastern defense with seven steals, followed by Laura Pullins with five. Collins marked the game’s lone blocked shot.

WHS sophomore Maddy VanMatre led the Lady Falcons with team-highs of nine rebounds and five rebounds. Wahama freshman Hannah Rose scored seven points and had the guests’ lone assist. The WHS offense was rounded out by Lexi Layne with two points and Nena Hunt with one point.

Wahama’s defensive effort was led by VanMatre and Elizabeth Mullins with two steals apiece.

Eastern also defeated Wahama on December 19, by a 42-15 count, in Mason.

The Lady Eagles have now won five straight games overall and eight straight in the league. This is Wahama’s third straight setback, and the Lady Falcons’ 64th consecutive TVC Hocking loss.

Wahama is home next, as it hosts Belpre on Monday. BHS claimed a 61-35 victory over WHS on December 17, in Washington County.

Eastern will visit Waterford on Monday, as the Lady Eagles look to avenge their only league loss and create a tie atop the nine-team league. The Lady Wildcats defeated EHS by a 55-48 count on December 17, in Tuppers Plains.

Eastern junior Kaitlyn Hawk (14) goes up for a layup in front of Wahama sophomore Lexi Layne (4), during the Lady Eagles 65-19 win, on Thursday night in Tuppers Plains. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.29-EHS-Hawk.jpg Eastern junior Kaitlyn Hawk (14) goes up for a layup in front of Wahama sophomore Lexi Layne (4), during the Lady Eagles 65-19 win, on Thursday night in Tuppers Plains. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Wahama junior Natalie Rickard (center) goes up for a shot between EHS sophomores Jess Parker (left) and Kelsey Casto (right) during the fourth quarter of Eastern’s 65-19 win, on Thursday in Tuppers Plains. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.29-WAH-Rickard.jpg Wahama junior Natalie Rickard (center) goes up for a shot between EHS sophomores Jess Parker (left) and Kelsey Casto (right) during the fourth quarter of Eastern’s 65-19 win, on Thursday in Tuppers Plains. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Wahama freshman Hannah Rose (1) goes up for a jump shot over Easatern senior Laura Pullins (11). (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.29-wo-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama freshman Hannah Rose (1) goes up for a jump shot over Easatern senior Laura Pullins (11). (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Eastern sophomore Alyson Bailey goes up for layup in front of fellow EHS sophomore Kelsey Casto (31) and Wahama sophomore Grace Haddox (14). (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.29-wo-EHS-Bailey.jpg Eastern sophomore Alyson Bailey goes up for layup in front of fellow EHS sophomore Kelsey Casto (31) and Wahama sophomore Grace Haddox (14). (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports