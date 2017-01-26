Blue Devils split in OHSAA D2 Duals

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — The Blue Devils were both on the right side, and the wrong side, of the number 49 on Wednesday night.

That’s because Gallia Academy, wrestling in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division II Regional Duals Team Tournament, ended up splitting its two matches.

In the semifinals of the Region 13 quarterfinals, the fourth-seeded Blue Devils defeated fifth-seeded Morgan 49-29, before top-seeded and host New Lexingt0n eliminated GAHS in the finals 49-27.

By being one of the top two Region 13 seeds, the traditional powerhouse Panthers were able to host Wednesday’s rounds.

For the Blue Devils, in topping Morgan, they earned a pair of pinfall wins with Kyle Greenlee in the 113-pound weight class and Kaleb Crisenbery in the 145-pound weight class.

Five of their victories were six-point forfeit triumphs —Caleb Greenlee at 106, Jared Stevens at 126, Justin Day at 132, Chris Matthew at 182 and Logan Griffith at 220.

Gallia Academy’s only other wins over the Raiders were Hunter Jacks with a four-point major decision at 170 pounds — and Lane Pullins with a three-point decision at 160.

Jacks shut out Wesley Pauley 10-0, while Pullins pulled off a 10-7 triumph over Travis Johnson.

Against New Lexington, however, the Blue Devils only took five matches —despite four of them coming via pins.

Caleb Greenlee at 106 and Stevens at 126 both captured first-period falls, while Crisenbery at 145 and Griffith at 220 both won in the second two minutes.

The Blue and White’s only other win was by Kyle Greenlee at 113, as he decisioned Blake Sheppard 6-1.

While Gallia Academy filled all of the weight classes against the Panthers, it suffered six pinfall defeats — along with a five-point technical-fall loss and a pair of major decisions.

Vinton County 53, Meigs 18

THORNVILLE, Ohio — The Meigs Marauders won just three matches, and lost to the Vinton County Vikings 53-18 — as part of Wednesday’s Division II Regional Duals Team Tournament at Sheridan High School.

Meigs was the 10th seed in the Region 13 bracket, while the Vikings were the seventh seed.

Nathaniel Gearheart had a first-period pinfall win for the Marauders, capturing the six points at exactly the two-minute mark.

The Marauders’ other two wins were by forfeit — Clayton Hanna at 106 and Tucker Smith at 132.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106