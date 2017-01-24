Rio’s Browning honored by RSC

FLORENCE, Ky. — University of Rio Grande pole vaulter Katie Browning qualified for the NAIA Indoor National Championship en route to claiming the River States Conference Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week Award for Jan. 16-22.

Browning, a sophomore from Athens, had a height of 3.60 meters at the Wake Forest Invitational on Saturday to qualify for national meet.

That put her second place of 15 vaulters in a field of NCAA Division I athletes.

Browning’s height currently ranks No. 6 in the NAIA for indoor pole vault.

Rio Grande will again face NCAA DI competition with its next meet Jan. 27-28 at the Findlay Classic.