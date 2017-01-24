White Falcons fall to Lady Tomcats

MASON, W. Va. — Visiting Trimble tallied 20 points in the third quarter alone.

The host White Falcons finished with 21 points total.

You get the picture, and for Wahama on Monday night, it wasn’t at all pretty.

That’s because the Lady Tomcats stymied Wahama to three or fewer points in the opening three periods — and handed the White Falcons a 48-21 loss in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division girls basketball tilt at Gary Clark Court.

Trimble tallied nine points in each of the first two stanzas, while Wahama had just three in each.

But the knockout punch came in the third frame, when the Tomcats erupted for 20 points —while Maddy VanMatre made a free throw for Wahama’s only marker.

The White Falcons, with three field goals and a free throw from Hannah Rose and two buckets and 3-of-4 freebies from VanMatre, finished with 14 points in the fourth.

With the loss, Wahama —which has now lost a staggering 63 consecutive contests in the TVC-Hocking, fell to 2-12.

The White Falcons remain winless in the league so far this season at 0-10.

Trimble raised its record to 5-10 — and 3-7 in the TVC-Hocking.

Wahama’s only first-half points were a Rose two-pointer in the first frame, a first-quarter VanMatre foul shot, and a Rose three-pointer in the second stanza.

Sarah Hoffman, on a fourth-quarter bucket, had the White Falcons’ only other points.

The Tomcats amassed a 20-8 advantage in total field goals, including two threes apiece by Sydney Hardy and Skylar Moore.

Hardy, Moore and Emily Ward wound up with 10 points apiece, as Ward finished with five field goals.

Breanna Brammer, on four field goals, added eight points.

The Tomcats took the season sweep of Wahama, as they also won the first meeting on Dec. 15.

Wahama will return to TVC-Hocking action on Thursday — when it travels to Eastern.

