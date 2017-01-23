Rebels roll past winless Lancers

STEWART, Ohio — In one fell swoop on Saturday, the Rebels got a league win — and their shot at the winless Federal Hocking Lancers.

That’s because visiting South Gallia, by amassing at least 19 points in each of the opening three quarters, gained its first conference victory of the entire season — as it defeated Federal Hocking 69-39 in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division boys basketball bout.

The contest — held inside McInturf Gymnasium in Stewart — was a makeup matchup from Friday, Jan. 6, when it was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Rebels raced out to a 19-11 lead after the first period, then poured on 21 more points in the second stanza for a 40-21 advantage at halftime.

South Gallia then erupted in the third frame for a 22-4 output, posting an insurmountable 62-25 command at that point.

The Lancers did double up the Rebels 14-7 in the fourth quarter, but South Gallia was playing its reserves by then.

The win was the Rebels’ first in the TVC-Hocking in eight attempts, part of a now 2-11 mark overall.

Federal Hocking has yet to win a game in 15 tries, including now nine in the league.

South Gallia garnered double-figure scoring from three players — and almost made it four or five.

The Rebels doubled up the Lancers in total field goals 28-14, and drained seven threes compared to Federal Hocking’s two.

Caleb Henry hit six field goals and 5-of-8 free throws for 17 points, while Austin Stapleton sank seven total field goals — including a pair of three-pointers — for 16.

Curtis Haner hit three treys and two twos for 13 points, while Nick Klaiber — on three total field goals and a free throw — collected nine.

Klaiber canned the Rebels’ other two triples, as Eli Ellis added four third-quarter field goals for eight points.

Colton Bowers, Josh Henry and Harley Lay lauded one basket apiece, as Henry and Lay landed theirs in the fourth — along with Stapleton’s second trifecta.

Jared Hawk, on eight total field goals and 5-of-6 foul shots, dropped in a game-high 22 points to pace the Lancers.

He along with Walker Church, who had three buckets for six points, chalked up a hoop apiece in the Lancers’ four-point third.

The Rebels return home, and return to TVC-Hocking Division action, tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 24) against Trimble.

