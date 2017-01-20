Tomcats thump Eastern, 79-44

GLOUSTER, Ohio — A night to forget.

The Eastern boys basketball team was outscored in each of the four quarters and the Eagles dropped a 79-44 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble, on Friday night in Bill White Gymnasium.

The Eagles (3-9, 6-3 TVC Hocking) — who never led in the game — trailed 22-14, eight minutes into play. The Tomcats pushed their lead to 50-26 by halftime and 61-35 by the end of the third period. The hosts capped off the 79-44 win with a 19-to-9 fourth quarter spurt.

The Tomcats won the rebounding battle by a 35-to-26 count, while holding a 21-to-3 assists advantage. Eastern committed 21 turnovers, while Trimble gave the ball away just seven times. THS also claimed a 12-to-5 steals advantage, while EHS held a 4-to-2 edge in blocked shots.

The Eagles shot 20-of-44 (45.5 percent) from the field, including 1-of-5 (20 percent) from deep. Trimble was 31-of-67 (46.3 percent) from the field, including 7-of-21 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc. EHS was a perfect 3-of-3 from the free throw line, while THS was 10-of-11 (90.9 percent) from the stripe.

The Eagles were led by senior Jett Facemyer with 34 points and six rebounds. Garrett Barringer and Owen Arix both scored three points, while Sharp Facemyer and Nate Durst both added two points.

Eastern’s defense was led by Sharp Facemyer with three steals, and Jett Facemyer with two rejections.

Randy Hixson sank six trifectas and led Trimble with 29 points. Tyler Slack scored 12 points in the win, Alex Coffman added 10 points and a game-best seven rebounds, while Jacob Hardy chipped in with seven points.

Kamron Curry had six points and seven assists for the victors, Cameron Kittle added five points, while Ryan Richards, Bryce Richards, Dylan Carano, Branden Weber and Conner Wright each had two markers.

Trimble also defeated Eastern on December 9, by a 43-33 count in Tuppers Plains.

The Eagles will look to snap their current seven-game skid on Tuesday, when they host Federal Hocking.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.