Point falls to Lady Panthers, 55-21

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Tough start. Tough finish.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team dropped its 12th straight decision Friday night during a 55-21 setback to visiting Lincoln County in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (1-14) trailed 25-0 after one quarter of play, but the hosts made things a little more competitive in the second canto as the Lady Panthers (9-4) used a small 10-8 run to secure a 35-8 halftime advantage.

LCHS made a 10-5 run in the third canto for a 45-13 edge, then ended regulation with a 10-8 spurt to wrap up the 34-point outcome.

The Lady Knights netted only one of their nine total made field goals from behind the arc and also went 2-4 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Morgan Roush led the hosts with six points and Allison Henderson chipped in five points, while Aislyn Hayman and Morgan Miller respectively added four markers apiece. Lanea Cochran completed the PPHS tally with two points.

The Lady Panthers hit 18 of their 20 total field goals inside the arc and also went 13-of-34 from the charity stripe for 38 percent.

Lincoln County had 11 different players reach the scoring column, with Carly McComas leading the charge with a game-high 15 points. Krystian Perry was next with seven points, followed by McKendra Wiley, Alyssa Adkins and Katherine Spencer with six markers apiece.

Lydia Roberts contributed four points to the winning cause, while Rachel Pennington and Madison Bowman each chipped in three markers. Alli Farmer and Bailey Baker both had two points, while Victoria Bates rounded things out with one point.

LCHS claimed a season sweep of the Lady Knights after previously posting a 73-34 decision in Hamlin back on December 21. The Lady Panthers have now won five of their last six outings.

